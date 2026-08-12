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Google TV now has 10,000 free movies and shows waiting for you

Freeplay adds a massive on-demand library to Google TV, supported by ads ofcourse

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The default Google TV homescreen, as seen on the Onn 4K Pro.
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Streaming services seem to be getting more expensive by the year, but Google is giving Google TV users another reason to see how far they can get without paying for yet another subscription.

Google TV Freeplay, which has until now focused largely on free live television, is adding video-on-demand for the first time. The service now offers more than 10,000 movies and TV shows that you can watch whenever you want, alongside its growing collection of free live channels.

More than 10,000 movies and shows for free

Just like Freeplay’s existing channels, the new on-demand library is supported by ads, so you don’t need another monthly subscription to access it.

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Google says the library includes content from studios such as A24 and Lionsgate, with Lady Bird, 17 Again, and Hell’s Kitchen among the titles currently available. The selection won’t remain static either, as Google plans to refresh the library throughout the year.

This new addition makes Google’s Freeplay service much more attractive since it now gives users an option to watch shows and movies on their own schedule rather than whatever happens to be playing at the moment on the live channels.

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Freeplay’s live TV library is growing too

Google has not forgotten about its live channels, as it’s getting a fresh infusion of new channels that now put the total number of free channels north of 300. The new channels include news, sports, reality TV, true crime, and other categories. New additions include Bloomberg TV+, Yahoo! Sports Network, World of Love Island, and The Martha Stewart Channel.

Freeplay is built directly into Google TV, so there’s no separate service to download or subscription to manage. Users can simply open the Freeplay app from the Google TV home screen to access both the live channels and new on-demand library. There is one significant limitation, however. Google TV Freeplay is still only available on Google TV devices in the U.S.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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