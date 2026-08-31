Google TV Streamer gets a $50 price hike after Apple and Amazon raise their streaming device prices

Streaming boxes just got a lot more expensive across the board, and Google’s newest hardware isn’t spared either. The Google TV Streamer quietly jumped from $99 to $149, a steep 50% increase, with the new pricing already live on the Google Store and Best Buy. If you’ve been holding off on buying one, you’ll want to act fast, since some retailers haven’t caught up to the new price yet.

Streaming boxes keep getting pricier; Google TV Streamer is the latest to jump 50%

Amazon recently hiked prices across its Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV lineup, pushing its Fire TV Stick 4K Max from $59.99 to $84.99. Apple followed with its own price increase on the Apple TV 4K, jumping from $129 to $199 for the Wi-Fi model and up to $249 for the version with Ethernet, and now Google has joined them with a hike of its own.

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Google told 9to5Google the increase comes down to rising component costs, the same reasoning behind recent price bumps on the Pixel 11 lineup, which launched $100 more expensive than the Pixel 10. Component shortages have been driving up costs across tech broadly, touching everything from laptops to game consoles, so this trend isn’t unique to streaming devices alone.

Here’s where you can still find the old price

As of right now, Amazon still lists the Google TV Streamer at its original $99 price, giving budget conscious shoppers a small window before that listing likely catches up too. With both boxes now pricier, it’s worth revisiting how the Google TV Streamer actually stacks up against the Apple TV 4K before deciding which one fits your setup. Even after this hike, Google’s box remains the cheaper of the two, which can end up being the deciding factor for many shoppers weighing their options.