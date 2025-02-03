 Skip to main content
The Onyx Studio 8 is a killer Bluetooth speaker with a $90 discount

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, there’s certainly no shortage of brands and models to vet through. It seems some unknown manufacturer is dropping new Bluetooth tech daily, which makes it all the more important to hone in on the devices that are going to perform the best and last the longest. Fortunately, audio savants like Harman Kardon have been in the portable audio game for a minute and have several great Bluetooth speakers to choose from.

As luck would have it, one of them is on sale today, too: Right now, when you purchase the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon, you’ll only wind up paying $160. (It’s also on sale at ).

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8

Harman Kardon never messes around when it comes to premium audio, and the Onyx Studio 8 is a terrific example of a Bluetooth speaker done right. Designed for portability, the convenient carrying handle makes it easy to take the speaker just about anywhere, and it has a built-in battery that lasts up to eight hours, too. The chassis shape and built-in audio correction also make it easy to dial in the best sound for whatever listening space you’re hanging out in.

Do keep in mind that the Studio 8 lacks an official IP rating, though, so while it’s probably safe to take it outside on a sunny day, we’d steer clear of bad weather and poolside outings with the speaker.

The Onyx Studio 8 has intuitive and tactile buttons on top of the speaker, allowing for basic playback and speakerphone controls for paired mobile devices. Speaking of, thanks to Bluetooth Multipoint support, you’ll also be able to have more than one device connected to the Studio 8 simultaneously. And while many Bluetooth handshakes drop out after 35 feet or so, the Studio 8 stays connected to your hardware when you’re well over 300 feet away! Do keep in mind that performance will vary based on floors, ceilings, signal interference, etc.

It’s hard to say how long this premium Bluetooth speaker is going to be on sale, so today might be the best (and last) day to save this much on a top-notch audio device. Take $90 off the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 when you purchase today. We also recommend checking out our roundup of the best Bluetooth speaker deals for more markdowns on top-rated portable speakers!

Need more Bluetooth audio suggestions? Many of the best soundbar deals include products with Bluetooth connectivity. We also have a roundup of the best headphone deals, and most of the entries on the list are Bluetooth models. And if you’re interested we reviewed the original Onyx Studio a while back, too.

