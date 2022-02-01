  1. Home Theater

HBO Max headed to 15 more European nations in March

Phil Nickinson
By

HBO Max today announced that its second wave of European expansion is coming on March 8, 2022. Some 15 countries will be added, following the initial European launch in October 2021.

On deck are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The additions mean that HBO Max will be available in 46 countries and territories across the Americas and Europe. And more are on the way, with another half-dozen European countries coming later in 2022, including Greece and Turkey. (Still no mention of the United Kingdom, which might or might not make it in that third round.)

“HBO Max is a new streaming experience offering the very best entertainment, movies, original series and kids programming from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals and more,” Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA, said in a press release.

”More

    • HBO and HBO Max ended 2021 with nearly 74 million subscribers worldwide, up 22% year over year. HBO Max itself has nearly 14 million subscribers in the United States. The service costs $15 a month if you want the full smash, including the ability to watch offline and in 4K resolution — and without advertising. A less expensive option is available for $10 a month that includes ads and lacks the higher UHD resolution.

    “The global rollout of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, “taking us to 61 territories worldwide. We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which coupled with our beloved content will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”

    HBO Max is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, various smart TVs and gaming consoles.

