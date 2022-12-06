 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HBO Max is back on Amazon Prime Video Channels

Phil Nickinson
By

After more than a year since disappearing from Amazon Prime Video Channels, HBO Max once again is available for subscription through your Amazon account. The price remains $15 a month, and you’ll still have access to all the things you’ll find on HBO Max if you subscribe to it directly. And you’ll again be able to watch it through the Amazon Prime Video app on whatever device you want.

The removal in August 2021 was more inside baseball than anything, and good for headlines as AT&T’s desire to get rid of WarnerMedia was one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood. Regardless, you still were able to get HBO Max any number of ways, either directly or through other services like YouTube TV.

HBO Max on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

It’s only a matter of months before all this will change again, with the HBO Max branding expected to go away and be replaced with something new after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The leading candidate for that appears to just be “Max,” but nothing official has been announced as yet.

Related

In any event, today it’s all about HBO Max on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

“Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels,” Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, said in an emailed press release.

The nomenclature gets a little confusing, but Amazon Prime Video Channels is the mechanism by which you can subscribe to other services within Amazon Prime Video. That means you’ll first need an Amazon Prime subscription, and then you’ll pay extra for all the Prime Video Channels subscriptions you want. Many are just a few dollars a month; HBO Max is definitely on the more expensive end of the spectrum, as you’d expect.

“We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President, Prime Video. “It’s truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics’ response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favorite entertainment on Prime Video.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV: How to pick the best live streaming service
YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
How does Hulu work? pricing, plans, channels, and how to get it
Hulu on Apple TV.
Hulu with Live TV: plans, price, channels, bundles and more
Hulu app icon on Roku.
How much does Disney+ cost? Plans, prices, and features explained
Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi
Android 13 is now available for Android TV
The Android TV interface on a TV.
The 67 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (December 2022)
Derek Zoolander unleashing Magnum.
The most innovative headphones of 2022
Sony Linkbuds on purple background
The most innovative streaming devices of 2022
Apple TV 4k (2022) on purple background
The most innovative TV tech of 2022
QD-OLED panel technology
The most innovative tech products of 2022
Most innovative products of 2022
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (December 2022)
The cast of the Netflix movie The Old Guard.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (December 2022)
Rodrick in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.
The best family movies on Netflix right now (December 2022)
A happy moment from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.