Digital Trends
Home Theater

SiliconDust’s HDHomeRun swings and misses, abandons live TV streaming service

SiliconDust’s HDHomeRun abandons its live TV streaming service

Simon Cohen
By
Silicon Dust All in One

Well that didn’t last long. Only a few short months after SiliconDust announced the availability of a TV streaming package for its HDHomeRun customers — offering 45 channels for $35 per month — the company has said it will be killing the service within 30 days.

In an email to its customers acquired by CordCuttersNews, SiliconDust does not provide an explanation for the sudden demise of its HDHomeRun Premium TV service, but the likely culprit is a legal dispute between Omniverse, the company that provided the channel streams to HDHomeRun, and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a group that represents major broadcasters like AMC, CBS, HBO, NBCUniversal, Fox, and Disney. ACE has claimed that Omniverse does not have the rights to distribute the channels that they resell to companies like SiliconDust.

In February, that claim became a lawsuit, and while the result of this legal action is still pending, presumably SiliconDust has been advised that it should cut ties with Omniverse before it too becomes embroiled in a suit of its own.

Unfortunately, this leaves HDHomeRun customers to seek out a new streaming TV provider if they want to continue to supplement their free, OTA HD broadcasts, which remains the primary reason to own an HDHomeRun OTA receiver.

The canceled service doesn’t affect any other aspect of the HDHomeRun product, or the cloud-based DVR option that some customers avail themselves of, and it won’t affect those who use an HDHomeRun receiver with a Plex Media Server for an augmented, free OTA experience. The cancellation could, however, reduce demand for SiliconDust’s two new DVR products, which it announced at CES. With up to 2TB of local DVR storage, they’re a good solution for those with access to lots of content — say, from a 45-channel live streaming service — but perhaps unnecessary for those with only a few OTA channels to choose from.

If you’re one of the affected HDHomeRun customers, there are other options for receiving live streaming TV channels, at similar prices to HDHomeRun Premium TV. Sling TV’s Blue package, for instance, offers 49 cable channels for $25 per month, though it notably lacks HDHomeRun Premium TV’s inclusion of ESPN, a major draw for sports fans.

This might not be the end of the road for HDHomeRun’s live streaming TV ambitions. With more and more legitimate live streaming products being launched all the time, SiliconDust might soon be able to offer its customers a new option.

We’ll let you know if and when that happens.

Don't Miss

What is Pluto TV? Here's everything to know about the service
how to download podcasts
Home Theater

Spotify adds mystery and crime to its podcast arsenal with Parcast acquisition

Spotify continues to add to its growing collection of podcasting assets, with its acquisition of Parcast, a podcast studio known for its lurid, true-crime and mystery titles, that have garnered a significant audience.
Posted By Simon Cohen
huawei freebuds freelace wireless earbuds airpods knockoff 2
Home Theater

Huawei’s FreeBuds are an unapologetic ripoff of Apple’s AirPods

Huawei's highly AirPod-esque FreeBuds look almost identical to Apple's fully wireless buds, but apart from water resistance, they don't bring much in the way of new features to the table.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Spotify
Home Theater

Spotify now personalizing its curated playlists to help improve music discovery

In an attempt to improve the selection of songs that listeners hear when tuning into Spotify's mood-based playlists, the streaming music company has started to use personalization to alter which tracks are part of the mix.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Movies & TV

Stranger Things season 3 trailer is the most-watched Netflix video on YouTube

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season, premiering in July 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
jbl everest 310 wireless headphones deal
Home Theater

Deal alert: JBL headphones and Bluetooth speakers now up to 60 percent off

While March is usually the time for great deals on TVs, thanks to the March Madness basketball championship, it turns out you can also find deep discounts on JBL headphones and speakers, but only until March 31, 2019.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple AirPods
Product Review

As wireless earbuds sprint forward, Apple's new AirPods are strolling

Apple’s updated AirPods arrived last week with little fanfare and packing only minimal improvements. The question is: Do Apple’s latest wireless buds offer enough upgrades to keep up with the growing crowd of competitors?
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Nuraphone review kit
Home Theater

One day only: $80 off Nuraphone personalized wireless headphones

Discounts on the Nuraphone -- a set of wireless headphones that can be customized to your specific hearing profile automatically -- are rare, and they don't last long when they show up.
Posted By Simon Cohen
samsung galaxy buds full review 6
Deals

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds are both getting price cuts

Looking to snag a pair of wireless earbuds? We've found deals on two of the best models available right now. The Samsung Galaxy Buds and the first generation of Apple AirPods are both getting discounts.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
spotify duo mix
Home Theater

Spotify tests out Duo, a premium subscription level that’s just for couples

Spotify appears to be testing out a new premium membership level that's aimed directly at couples who want to save on the cost of two individual memberships, without resorting to a family plan.
Posted By Simon Cohen
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now, there are more channels and more packages to choose from, with more being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Pluto TV
Home Theater

Looking to cut cable? Here’s everything you need to know about Pluto TV

Pluto TV offers plenty of entertainment in a fashion similar to live internet TV services, only at no cost — you don’t even need to register. Too good to be true? Here’s everything you need to know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

You can try Apple’s new TV app and channels right now with the tvOS beta

If you can't wait for May's official introduction of iOS and tvOS 12.3, you can sign up for the beta right now. The test release software lets users try the new Apple TV App on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV boxes.
Posted By Simon Cohen
vizio soundbar system deal sb3831 d
Home Theater

Vizio’s 3.1-channel soundbar system is now 35 percent off

Walmart's deal on this Vizio 3.1-channel soundbar system is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to improve the sound of your stock TV. Two cables and five minutes is all you need to get way better sound.
Posted By Simon Cohen