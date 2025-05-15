A 100-inch Hisense TV for less than $1,000? Sign me up!

It’s hard to say no to a big TV, especially when it’s from a well-respected and recognizable brand like Hisense. It’s even harder to say no when said TV is less than $1,000. Such is the case this week with the humongous Hisense 100-inch U7N Series. For a limited time, this hulking beast is marked down to $900, a $100 discount from its usual $1,000 sticker.

It’s one of the best TVs for under $1,000, so if you’re interested in buying, we wouldn’t hold out too long.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U7N Series

The Hisense U7N Series scored 4 out of 5 stars in our hands-on review. Reviewer Caleb Denison praised the TV for its peak brightness levels, arresting colors, and excellent gaming features, and these are laurels we’re still willing to stand behind several months after that review first went live.

Thanks to advanced local dimming and pure LED boldness, the Hisense U7 is able to get very bright when watching both SDR and HDR content. And thanks to quantum dots and the brand’s cutting-edge picture processing, the U7 delivers exceptional color accuracy and contrast levels, too.

While light bloom can occur around certain objects in darker scenes (a common QLED issue), we’re glad this TV gets bright enough to overcome glare in a room filled with ambient light. It’s also not too shabby for a darker home theater space, though black levels may appear inaccurate most of the time.

Other noteworthy features include HDMI 2.1 connectivity, as well as VRR and ALLM support, ensuring the U7 brings its A-game to all your favorite PS5 and Xbox titles. You also get apps, free live TV stations, and smart home controls via the TV’s Google TV smart hub.

Save $100 on the Hisense 100-inch U7N Series 4K ULED when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals, best TV deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on Hisense TVs!