 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart has a 50-inch 4K TV for under $230 right now

By
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.
Hisense

Walmart frequently has some of the best TV deals out there, and that’s the case today with a sweet deal on a Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV. Usually $258, it’s currently down to $228 making it even better value than before. It’s the ideal TV for anyone on a tight budget or for those people looking for a new TV to add to their den, child’s bedroom or even kitchen. Here’s what you need to know before you buy it — but bear in mind that the deal is proving very popular already so it will likely end soon.

Why you should buy the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety thanks to its offerings including cheaper TVs as well as some great more high-end models too. With the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV, you get some great essential features. That includes its large 4K screen but it goes further than that. The TV also has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you get improved realism and color throughout whatever you’re watching. There’s also Motion Rate 120 technology so that you can enjoy practically non-existent motion blur even when you’re watching fast-moving action or playing a game.

Talking of gaming, the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV also has a dedicated gaming mode so that you get significantly improved input lag so your actions and commands are virtually instantaneous on screen. For sound, you can benefit from DTS Studio Sound which provides virtual surround sound for a crisp and more immersive experience as you play or watch. While the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV won’t rival the best TVs for exceptional quality, it’s still great for the price.

Related

The TV also has Roku TV OS built-in so that it’s simple for you to find all your favorite streaming apps and shows with live TV also an option among the thousands of free and paid channels accessible through the TV. It’s simple to use too so you can quickly set things up just how you like it. Rounding things off well, the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV has a bezel-less design so it’ll look good in your living space.

The Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV normally costs $258 but right now, you can save a further $30 by buying from Walmart today. A 50-inch 4K TV for under $250 is great to see so check it out now if you need a new TV. You won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more
TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

While the best TVs come in a number of different sizes, if you’re looking to go big with your home theater, an 85-inch TV is where we’d like to turn your attention. They don’t make them much bigger than that, and an 85-inch TV often comes with all of the perks you could hope for in a smart TV. And while a TV so large may seem like you’d need to break the bank in order to add one to your living room, basement, or home theater, there are some great 85-inch TV deals to shop right now. If however, it ends up being too big, you can still save on smaller models with 75-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals and 65-inch TV deals. We’ve rounded up all of the best 85-inch TV deals and organized them below, pulling from Best Buy TV deals, Amazon TV deals, and Walmart TV deals, as well as individual retailers like LG TV deals and Samsung TV deals.
LG 85-inch UQ75 4K webOS TV -- $1,000, was $1,100

One of the best things about this 85-inch UQ75 TV from LG is that it comes with a base refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes it a perfect TV for watching high-impact content like sports, action films, and things of that nature. It's also great for those who game often, as both the consoles and higher-end gaming PCs can take advantage of the improved framerate for a better gaming experience. You'll also be happy to know that it comes with both HDR10 and HLG, so it's perfect for watching sports if you want it specifically for that. It's also integrated into all the digital assistants and gives you access to all the apps you're looking for, and then some.

Read more
Best 65-inch TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for under $400
A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.

If you’re in the mood for a new TV, it’s worth considering going big. If you have aspirations for a cinema-like home theater, or simply need to land a large TV for your living room or other viewing area, you can shop the best 70-inch TV deals and the best 75-inch TV deals, but for many people a 65-inch TV is just the right size. All of the best TV brands should have something to offer in the 65-inch range, and right now that could even include some savings. There are a lot of 65-inch TV deals currently going on, which is why we’ve decided to make shopping for one a little easier by rounding up all of the best 65-inch TV deals below. You’ll find discounts on some impressive 4K TVs, and there’s even an 8K 65-inch TV worth considering. This list includes major retailer offers, like Best Buy TV deals, Amazon TV deals and Walmart TV deals, as well as offers from individual retailers, like Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Vizio TV deals and TCL TV deals.
Insignia 65-inch F30 4K Smart TV — $350, was $450

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more
Best TCL TV deals: 4K TVs as low as $150
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

The best TV brands make a number of TVs at different price points, and whether they utilize QLED or OLED technology, they almost universally produce an high quality image. One problem with shopping some of the more traditionally-known TV brands can be the cost. TCL, however, offers picture quality and affordability among its TV. When you shop TCL TV deals you can save even more, as TCL TVs are frequently found among the best TV deals taking place. It’s a good time to turn to TCL for your home theater, as there are a lot of TCL TV deals to choose from. We’ve rounded up the best TCL TV deals below, so read onward for pricing and links.
Today’s best TCL TV deals

TCL 40-inch 3-Series 1080p HD TV —
TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV —
TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV —
TCL 55-inch Q6-Series 4K QLED TV —
TCL 65-inch S-Series 4K TV —
TCL 55-inch Q7 4K QLED TV --
TCL 75-inch S-Series 4K TV —
TCL 65-inch Q7-Series 4K QLED TV —
TCL 85-inch S-Series 4K TV —
TCL 65-inch QM8 4K QLED TV --
TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV --

Read more