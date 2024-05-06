Walmart has a 50-inch 4K TV for under $230 right now

Walmart frequently has some of the best TV deals out there, and that’s the case today with a sweet deal on a Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV. Usually $258, it’s currently down to $228 making it even better value than before. It’s the ideal TV for anyone on a tight budget or for those people looking for a new TV to add to their den, child’s bedroom or even kitchen. Here’s what you need to know before you buy it — but bear in mind that the deal is proving very popular already so it will likely end soon.

Why you should buy the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety thanks to its offerings including cheaper TVs as well as some great more high-end models too. With the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV, you get some great essential features. That includes its large 4K screen but it goes further than that. The TV also has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you get improved realism and color throughout whatever you’re watching. There’s also Motion Rate 120 technology so that you can enjoy practically non-existent motion blur even when you’re watching fast-moving action or playing a game.

Talking of gaming, the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV also has a dedicated gaming mode so that you get significantly improved input lag so your actions and commands are virtually instantaneous on screen. For sound, you can benefit from DTS Studio Sound which provides virtual surround sound for a crisp and more immersive experience as you play or watch. While the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV won’t rival the best TVs for exceptional quality, it’s still great for the price.

The TV also has Roku TV OS built-in so that it’s simple for you to find all your favorite streaming apps and shows with live TV also an option among the thousands of free and paid channels accessible through the TV. It’s simple to use too so you can quickly set things up just how you like it. Rounding things off well, the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV has a bezel-less design so it’ll look good in your living space.

The Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV normally costs $258 but right now, you can save a further $30 by buying from Walmart today. A 50-inch 4K TV for under $250 is great to see so check it out now if you need a new TV. You won’t regret it.

