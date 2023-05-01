 Skip to main content
Walmart has a 58-inch 4K TV for under $300, and it’s selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By

For anyone looking for cheap TV deals, Walmart is always a reliable retailer to check out. Today, you can buy a Hisense 58-inch 4K TV for just $268 saving you $70 off the regular price of $338. If you have no need for more complex technology and simply want a cheap 4K TV that works well, this is a good deal. It’s ideal for someone on a budget or someone who wants a second TV for their bedroom or similar. Here’s everything else you need to know but be quick as it’s selling fast.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety and value so it makes sense it would offer a great 58-inch 4K TV. While this Hisense 58-inch 4K TV won’t challenge the best TVs, it still offers all the essentials you could need. It has a great 4K resolution screen with a sizeable display so you can easily see what’s going on. However, it adds to those basics by offering a full array LED backlight so you get a sharper and more colorful image than average.

Adding to that, there’s Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support which provides a more cinematic experience. There’s also Motion Rate 120 technology which means no risk of motion blur, whether you’re watching sports, fast-moving action, or playing a game. The latter is further assisted by a dedicated game mod where input lag is significantly improved to help performance.

Elsewhere, there’s DTS Studio Sound for a virtual surround sound style effect, along with Google Assistant and Alexa support to save you from tapping in commands. Roku TV OS is built-in so it’s easy to find all your favorite streaming shows with a simple-to-use home screen. The Hisense 58-inch 4K TV looks good throughout too thanks to a bezel-less design that makes it look a lot sleeker than your average budget priced 4K TV.

The Hisense 58-inch 4K TV is usually priced at $338 but right now, it’s down to $268 for a limited time only at Walmart. It’s already a hugely popular deal so if you’re keen to be a new owner of one, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

