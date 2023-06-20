 Skip to main content
Flying off the shelves: this 58-inch 4K TV is under $270 today

Walmart has one of the better TV deals for anyone seeking a large but not too large TV. Today, you can buy the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV with Roku for $268, saving you $70 off the usual price of $338. A good discount on a TV from a reputable brand, it’s already proving popular so you may need to be quick if you want it. Let’s take a quick look at what you need to know before buying.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for combining good quality with a great price tag. There’s the 4K resolution, of course, which is always good to see. It’s backed up by Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support just like the best TVs provide. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate through Motion Rate 120 technology so it’s perfect for fast-moving action or sports, as well as gaming, with limited motion blur. There’s a dedicated gaming mode too so you can enjoy significantly improved input lag and an all-around better experience while you play.

Elsewhere, there’s DTS Studio Sound so you get virtual surround sound that immerses you in the action. The TV uses Roku TV OS so it’s easy to find all your favorite shows and movies streaming with live streaming news and thousands of free and paid channels too. While there’s a physical remote to find things the old-fashioned way, you can always use the Roku mobile app to issue voice commands instead, saving you the hassle of tapping buttons. There’s also Google Assistant and Alexa support which means you can control your smart home devices easily as well.

To wrap up the well-designed TV, the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV also has a bezel-less design so it looks great in your living room. It’s far better value than you’d expect for the price.

Usually costing $338, you can buy the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV for $268 right now from Walmart. Saving $70 adds up fast with this cheap TV and you’ll be impressed at how much it offers for the price. It’s proving popular already with a lot of units sold in the past day so be quick with tapping the buy button if it’s the one for you.

