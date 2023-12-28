Are you on the hunt for cheap TV deals for an upgrade to your living room or bedroom? There are several nice offers out there, and here’s one of the best ones — the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV for just $268 from Walmart, for savings of $30 on its original price of $298. With more than 1,000 units of this 4K TV sold in the previous 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time is remaining before stocks run out, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you should complete your purchase without any hesitation.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 58-inch screen for images with sharp details and lifelike colors, and it supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to create cinematic visuals with higher brightness and contrast and a wider color gamut, according to our 4K TV buying guide. These display technologies are paired with DTS Studio Sound, which enable immersive audio, for a theatric experience that you wouldn’t expect from such an affordable 4K TV.

The best TVs are all smart TVs, and the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV shares this characteristic with them as it’s powered by Roku. The platform not only grants access to all of the most popular streaming services, but it also features a customizable home screen where you can jump between input sources such as antenna, cable, and video game console. The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is also compatible with devices that are powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

The 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is already a steal at its sticker price of $298, so it’s an even better bargain at its discounted price of $268 from Walmart. The $30 in savings may not look like much, but consider it a bonus for purchasing a 4K TV that will give you amazing value for your money. However, with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, there’s a chance that stocks may sell out sooner than you expect, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, proceed with the transaction immediately.

