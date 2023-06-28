Early Prime Day deal gets you a 58-inch QLED TV for $440

This year’s Prime Day deals won’t officially start until July 11, but if you can’t wait to buy a new TV, there are early offers like Amazon’s $160 discount for the 58-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K TV. Here’s your chance to get this QLED TV for just $440 instead of its original price of $600, but like most TV deals that provide amazing value, we’re not expecting this bargain to last long. If you want to take advantage of the 27% discount, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K TV

The Hisense U6 Series 4K TV utilizes the brand’s mini-LED QLED technology that it calls ULED, which is its calling card in our list of the best TV brands. Hisense’s ULED technology boosts color, contrast, brightness, motion while maintaining the advantages of QLED TVs over OLED TVs. In our QLED versus OLED comparison, we identify that QLED TVs offer much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of burn-ins, and a more affordable price-per-inch of screen size. The Hisense U6 Series 4K TV also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 58-inch screen, and supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR 10+ to bring the cinematic experience into your own home.

The best TVs are all smart TVs, and the Hisense U6 Series 4K TV follows suit as it runs on Amazon’s Fire TV. Through the platform, you’ll be able to access all of your favorite streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and you can use voice commands for various functions with Amazon’s Alexa and the TV’s Alexa Voice Remote.

