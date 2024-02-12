One of the best value TV deals today is being able to buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV for $400 at Amazon. It usually costs $600 so you save $200 by buying today. A great TV for the price, it’s an ideal cheap buy for anyone looking to upgrade their TV right now. If you want to know more about it, take a look below at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV

Hisense continues to be one of the best TV brands for value making it a great choice for someone on a budget. With the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV, you get all the benefits of a QLED panel. Effectively, the LED screen has a layer of quantum dots added to it so that you get a better experience than a regular 4K TV. Said quantum dots light up once exposed to light, providing you with superior colors.

Besides the obvious benefits of QLED, the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV also has up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ so you get a more cinematic experience. Motion Rate 240 ensures it can handle fast-moving action such as sports or gaming. The TV also has an HDMI 2.1 port for hooking up the latest game consoles to provide you with a better image.

The Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV may not be one of the best QLED TVs you can buy but it offers a lot of great benefits that make it stand out at this price. There’s Fire TV built-in so you can easily check out all your favorite streaming apps while Alexa support means you can use the voice remote by speaking to it rather than tapping buttons all the time. Bluetooth connectivity means you can easily hook up headphones or soundbars wirelessly as well.

With a metal stand and bezel-less design, the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV matches some of the best TVs for style, even if it isn’t quite as much of a powerhouse when it comes to providing the home cinema experience.

A great bet for anyone who wants a cut above the rest without spending a fortune, the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV is down to $400 at Amazon. Normally costing $600, you save $200 when you buy today. The 33% discount adds up fast when we’re talking about these kinds of values. Tap the link below if you think this is the TV for you. Don’t count on it staying this price for long.

