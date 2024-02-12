 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon just discounted this 58-inch QLED TV from $600 to $400

Jennifer Allen
By
The Hisense U6K
Hisense

One of the best value TV deals today is being able to buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV for $400 at Amazon. It usually costs $600 so you save $200 by buying today. A great TV for the price, it’s an ideal cheap buy for anyone looking to upgrade their TV right now. If you want to know more about it, take a look below at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV

Hisense continues to be one of the best TV brands for value making it a great choice for someone on a budget. With the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV, you get all the benefits of a QLED panel. Effectively, the LED screen has a layer of quantum dots added to it so that you get a better experience than a regular 4K TV. Said quantum dots light up once exposed to light, providing you with superior colors.

Besides the obvious benefits of QLED, the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV also has up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ so you get a more cinematic experience. Motion Rate 240 ensures it can handle fast-moving action such as sports or gaming. The TV also has an HDMI 2.1 port for hooking up the latest game consoles to provide you with a better image.

Related

The Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV may not be one of the best QLED TVs you can buy but it offers a lot of great benefits that make it stand out at this price. There’s Fire TV built-in so you can easily check out all your favorite streaming apps while Alexa support means you can use the voice remote by speaking to it rather than tapping buttons all the time. Bluetooth connectivity means you can easily hook up headphones or soundbars wirelessly as well.

With a metal stand and bezel-less design, the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV matches some of the best TVs for style, even if it isn’t quite as much of a powerhouse when it comes to providing the home cinema experience.

A great bet for anyone who wants a cut above the rest without spending a fortune, the Hisense 58-inch U6HF QLED TV is down to $400 at Amazon. Normally costing $600, you save $200 when you buy today. The 33% discount adds up fast when we’re talking about these kinds of values. Tap the link below if you think this is the TV for you. Don’t count on it staying this price for long.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Buy has a 50-inch 4K TV for only $200 right now
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.

TV deals don't tend to get cheaper than being able to buy a 50-inch 4K TV for $200. That's the case right now when you shop at Best Buy with the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV currently reduced from $300 down to $200. A huge saving on a TV that was already super cheap to begin with, it's the perfect TV for anyone starting out or for kitting out your den or study for less.

The Super Bowl is coming up fast and if your current TV has just failed, this could be the best solution for you so you don't miss out on the big game. Alternatively, you can add it to your kid's bedroom or somewhere else that doesn't need a truly high-end TV. Sure, Pioneer may not be a huge brand any more but we're here to tell you why it's worth splashing out on the $200 this TV is down to. Don't count on it staying this price for much longer.

Read more
Hurry! This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV is $1,600 off for the Super Bowl
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.

With the Super Bowl coming up fast, many retailers are continuing to offer fantastic TV deals to entice you into a sweet upgrade just in time to catch the game. One highlight is being able to buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED TV for a huge $1,600 off the regular price at Best Buy. It usually costs $3,600 but it's currently down to $2,000 for a limited time.

Easily one of the best OLED TV deals around, while it's still not cheap, the price cut on the Samsung S89C OLED TV makes it a very tempting proposition for anyone keen to invest in a TV that is built to last. From one of the best TV brands, you can't go wrong. Offering exceptional picture quality and some great features, let's take a look at why it's so awesome before you hit that buy button.

Read more
Delivered for the Super Bowl: This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

There's not long left until the Super Bowl but there are still some great TV deals around so that you can watch the game in style. One major highlight is being able to buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV for just $1,700 from Best Buy, saving $600 off the regular price of $2,300. While it's still not exactly cheap, it is a huge discount on a highly sought-after TV.

As with all the best TV deals, we can't guarantee how long this TV will stay at this price. It's one of the best around and it was previously part of a brief sale by Best Buy, meaning it's staying well-priced for longer than we expected. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED is truly something special and that goes for far more than just watching the Super Bowl. Here's what to expect when you buy the A80L today.

Read more