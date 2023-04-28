 Skip to main content
Bag a bargain and get this 65-inch 4K TV for $378 at Walmart

Cheap TV deals are often Walmart’s specialty and right now, there’s a great highlight going on. Today, you can buy the 65-inch Hisense Roku R6 4K TV for just $378 saving you $120 off the regular price of $498. Even at its full price, it’s a pretty good deal so it’s no surprise it’s been popular so far at this great discount. If you’re keen to learn more about it, keep reading.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Hisense Roku R6 4K TV

As one of the best TV brands, Hisense knows how to get the most from any budget. The most obvious selling point is that delightful 4K resolution on a 65-inch screen. Backing it up is a powerful full array LED backlight, so you get a sharper and more colorful image than the average TV could provide. Other excellent touches that you’d normally see from the best TVs rather than cheaper models are Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support. That means you get a more cinematic quality to what you’re watching with great realism that’s better than its price would suggest.

For gamers, there’s also a dedicated gaming mode so you can enjoy significantly lower input lag once the TV knows your gaming, giving you an edge as you play. Motion Rate 120 support also means a higher refresh rate as needed such as when watching sports, fast-moving action, or playing a game. There’s also DTS Studio Sound so a virtual surround sound style experience is created providing a more immersive experience than regular TV speakers.

For those more relaxing moments, Roku TV OS is a breeze to use with a simple-to-understand home screen allowing you to easily find what you want to watch. There’s support for an extensive array of streaming apps and services. These include both free and paid channels. Even better, voice assistant support means you can use Google Assistant to find something to watch saving you the need to tap in commands on your remote instead.

The 65-inch Hisense Roku R6 4K TV is usually priced at $498 but right now, you can buy it for $378 at Walmart. A saving of $120 on an already excellent value TV, this is an ideal time to buy a TV for your home without breaking the bank.

