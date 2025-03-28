 Skip to main content
We gave 4 out of 5 stars to the Hisense U7N, and today it’s on sale

Hisense is one of the top tech brands on the market for budget-friendly TVs. Not only do these LED-LCDs and QLED TVs cost less than much of the competition, but you’ll also be treated to the type of picture quality we expect from higher-priced TVs. As a matter of fact, one of Hisense’s best midrange sets has an even steeper discount this week:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U7N Series 4K ULED at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a few other sites and stores, you’ll only pay $680. The full MSRP on this model is $1,000.

Why you should buy the Hisense U7N Series

We tested this Hisense set back in November 2024, and editor at large Caleb Denison said the U7N delivered “Absolutely incredible bang for your buck.” Whether you’re watching TV in a room filled with ambient lighting or you plan on housing this monster screen in a basement space, the U7N gets bright enough when watching SDR content to fight glare. The TV also looks great in darker rooms, though you may notice a bit of light bloom around captions and other subjects.

The Hisense U7N has fantastic HDR capabilities, too. On top of supporting every format, you’ll be treated to a wide color gamut when watching or playing HDR content, along with impressive specular highlights. HDMI ports 3 and 4 are both 2.1 certified, so you can expect fast response times and low input lag when hooking up a game console or PC. The U7N’s native 120Hz refresh rate is also great for sports and action movie fans.

The U7N even has a built-in Google TV OS for all things apps, casting, and internet-connected. We wish this TV would stay at this price forever, but there’s a good chance it’ll be back to full price by week’s end.

Save $320 when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U7N Series 4K ULED today, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best QLED TV deals, best TV deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top Hisense TVs!

