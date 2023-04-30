 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a 75-inch 4K TV for under $600 with this flash deal

If you’ve always wanted to bring the complete cinematic experience into your own living room, Walmart is offering a great chance to do so without breaking the bank. The retailer has slashed the price of the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV to an affordable $538, for $60 in savings on its sticker price of $598. Stocks of the massive display are going quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

You’ll have to check first if a 75-inch display will fit in your available space at home with the help of our guide on what size TV to buy — if it will, that’s the green light that you need to purchase the  Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It’s relatively affordable for its size, but it doesn’t skip on important features such as 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range for sharp details and lifelike colors. The 4K TV also comes with Motion Rate 120 technology, which will let you follow fast-paced scenes such as in action movies and sports programs, as well as support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 for amazing realism.

So that you’ll never run out stuff to watch, the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is powered by the Roku TV operating system. You’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services, and you can easily search through them and control playback using voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

There are all kinds of TV deals to choose from, but if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies on a literal home theater, you should set your sights on the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It’s currently available from Walmart at $60 off, which lowers its price to just $538 from $598 originally. The offer is proving to be a popular one, so we won’t be surprised if stocks get sold out as soon as tomorrow. If you’re already looking forward to bringing the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV into your living room, make the purchase right now so you don’t miss out on the discount.

