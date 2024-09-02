We know you’re looking for Labor Day TV deals, and we’ve already collected a ton of them, but one more won’t hurt. Especially since we have a dedicated section for Labor Day OLED TV deals and this one happens to be a QLED. We’re talking about the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED Google TV. It’s a 2024 TV that’s now just $750, down from $1,200. That’s a savings of $450 and, if you think about it in a weird way, a final price of just $10 per inch. Go ahead and tap the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading to see what makes this TV special, why it being a QLED makes it worthy of a special category, and more info on why this deal is notable.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6 Mini-LED Google TV

This TV displays in 4K, has local dimming for excellent contrast and richer brightness variation thanks to its mini-LED backlighting, and has an AI chipset for detail enhancement and improved tone mapping. In other words, the display is going to be great. It also has the trendy new game mode with a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, making inputs work well for snappy, in-the-moment movement of your characters and vehicles across whatever digital universes they inhabit. The Hisense runs on the Google TV OS and can even be voice controlled by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you take your pick.

It is notable that this is a QLED TV, which uses a special backlighting technology. While we have an in-depth explainer on exactly what QLED is, it is notable that they tend to run a bit cheaper and have punchier levels of contrast than OLED TVs. While each TV is somewhat unique, when you compare QLED and OLED TVs, you’ll find that the QLEDs tend to brighter and more colorful. Then, there’s the fact that is particular TV is a mini-LED QLED, which allows for more contrast.

Want this TV for your fall and, eventually, end-of-year celebrations? Right now you can get it for just $750, which is $450 down from its usual $1,200. All you need to do is tap the button below and grab the TV while this deal is still ongoing. Should you not want it, but still want a QLED, be sure to check out these competing QLED TV deals that are going on right now.