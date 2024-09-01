 Skip to main content
Amazon just cut the price of this 75-inch Hisense TV by $500

Hisense 2024 U7N mini-LED TV.
Have you been scouring the Internet for 70-inch TV deals? Monolithic screen sizes have essentially become the norm for most households, and TV companies have followed suit. Not only will you find big-screen options at just about every retailer, but there are often outstanding deals you can take advantage of. We actually found one ourselves while looking through Amazon deals earlier today:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Hisense 75-inch U7N ULED for $1,000. At full price, this model goes for $1,500.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U7N

Hisense has risen through the ranks of TV set stardom over the last several years, and at first, the Big H was really just responsible for budget-friendly LED-LCD TVs. Nowadays, Hisense makes some of the best TVs on the market, and today’s focus — the 75-inch U7N — is one of the best Hisense sets for 2024. Combining mini-LED lighting with advanced local dimming capabilities, cutting-edge 4K upscaling, and next-level HDR performance, the Hisense U7N is a marvel of modern flatscreens.

Sitting one rung below the flagship U8N Series, the biggest difference between the U8N and U7N is overall picture quality. While the U8N edges ahead in just about every category (brightness, colors, contrast, HDR, motion clarity, etc.), the U7N still kicks major butt. We’re also glad to see that Hisense’s second-in-command supports HDMI 2.1 on all inputs, plus VRR support, Dolby Vision, as well as ATSC 3.0 tech.

As far as apps and games go, Google TV runs the show on the Hisense U7N. Use the fantastic streaming hub and UI to watch movies on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, wirelessly mirror content from your phone or tablet screen to your TV, and even control your smart home devices with Google Assistant or Alexa.

We see a decent amount of Hisense TV deals, but this is definitely one you don’t want to miss; especially if you’ve been looking for a larger set. Save $500 when you order the Hisense 75-inch U7N ULED through Amazon, and be sure to have a look at some of the other TV deals we’ve been gathering up this week.

