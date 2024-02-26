 Skip to main content
Hurry! This 85-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $750

A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Hisense

Best Buy has one of the better TV deals around if you want to buy a huge 4K TV for less. Today, you can buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV for $750 meaning you’re saving $150 off the regular price of $900. A pretty great discount on such a huge TV, it’s ideal if you have plenty of space to fill. Let’s take a look at what it offers for the price.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV

Before buying any TV this size, check out what size TV is right for your home. In a small living space, an 85-inch TV can dwarf everything else and look silly. If you’ve got the space though, you’ll love the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV at this price. More than just a huge 4K panel, it has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. That means darker blacks, more vibrant colors, and a great color range. There’s also a wide color gamut so you get a larger than average color spectrum.

Gamers will appreciate the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV’s Game Mode Plus which offers variable refresh rates along with an auto low latency mode. There’s also a Dolby Vision Game Mode which supports Dolby Vision for gaming at 4K 60Hz. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for value and these kinds of features demonstrate why.

Elsewhere, there’s a Sports Mode with pre-set settings so the TV automatically adjusts itself to provide optimized sports content. Motion is smoother while color is adjusted accordingly. For sound, there’s DTS Virtual X which is a scaleable and versatile advanced post-processing package for creating immersive audio. You can always use Bluetooth connectivity to hook up headphones or a soundbar too.

Other key features reminiscent of the best TVs include Google TV making it simple to find shows to watch, while there’s a voice remote to save you from needing to enter in long search strings when looking for a show to watch. There’s also Chromecast built-in for casting all your favorite content from your phone or tablet.

Great value for the size, the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV is usually $900. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $750 so you’ll enjoy a $150 discount. Unlikely to stay at this price for long, check it out now if it appeals before you miss out on the sweet saving.

