This $600 discount makes this 85-inch TV actually affordable

If you’ve always dreamed of upgrading your home theater setup with a massive TV, this could be the offer that makes you push through with that purchase — $600 off the 85-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K QLED TV, which slashes its price from $1,800 to $1,200. That’s a steal price for a display that’s this huge, making this one of the most attractive TV deals that we’ve recently seen. You’re going to have to complete the transaction for it as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure if the price will still be the same by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K QLED TV

First and foremost, before buying the 85-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K QLED TV, you need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy. You need to have enough space for this massive 85-inch screen to be able to fully appreciate the sharp details and vivid colors enabled by 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room, and it’s powered by Google TV to give you access to all of the popular streaming platforms.

The 85-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K QLED TV has several advantages over OLED TVs. According to our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison, QLED TVs are much brighter and have longer life spans, and there’s no risk of screen burn-in with them. The 85-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K QLED TV also features mini-LED technology, which further amplifies the TV’s brightness and makes local dimming more effective for better contrast.

Best Buy’s $600 discount for the 85-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K QLED TV is among the top QLED TV deals that you can shop today, so if you’ve got the budget for it, we highly recommend making this purchase. From its sticker price of $1,800, it’s down to a relatively affordable price of $1,200 for a TV with such a large screen, but there’s no telling for how long. If you want to have the 85-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K QLED TV delivered to your doorstep for much cheaper than usual, you need to add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.