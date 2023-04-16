Amazon sale drops the price of this 70-inch 4K TV to $500

If you’re not too familiar with Hisense, it’s a company mainly focused on high-quality but budget TVs, although in the last year or so, they’ve started breaking into the high-end TV market. In fact, the 70-inch A6 series is a great example, as it’s packed with features yet still has a reasonable price, and there’s even an Amazon deal you can take advantage of that brings it down to $500 from $590.

Why you should buy the Hisense A6 Series

While the A6 series doesn’t come with something as fancy as QLED, it still provides excellent picture quality for its price tag, which it achieves using various image enhancement modes. For example, a sports mode smoothens the image and adjusts the colors to highlight sports better. Similarly, there’s a game mode made for gamers, and while the panel only has a 60hz refresh rate, it decreases latency to help make the game feel faster and smoother. It also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, so it has excellent color contrasts and higher peak brightness, which is always a plus for HDR tech.

Besides that, the whole TV is built on the Google TV platform, which is excellent if you’re an Android user and already integrated into the Google ecosystem. With the voice-controlled remoted and integrated Google Assistant, you get pretty much all the convenience you could hope for since you get all your subscriptions and whatnot aggregated into one device. It also has Chromecast built-in, so if you’d like to switch between your TV and another device, you can do that relatively easily. We also appreciate that Hisense has somehow managed to stuff DTS: X into the TV, an audio codec system that helps produce fuller sound, which is great if you don’t have a standalone soundbar or home audio system.

Overall, where the Hisense A6 Series shines is its features and price, especially since it’s rare to find a 70-inch TV with so many features with a $500 price tag, assuming you pick it up from Amazon. That said, if you’re looking for something with HLG for sports, or a higher native refresh rate, check out these 70-inch TV deals, as well as these general TV deals for a few more options in different sizes.

