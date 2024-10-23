 Skip to main content
Hisense’s new PL2 Laser Cinema is big on brightness and style

The Hisense PL2 ultra short throw projector.
Hisense

Hisense today announced that its new PL2 Laser Cinema ultra short throw (UST) projector, which launched in the U.K. in August and boasts a stylish new look and brighter 2,700 lumens of brightness, can now be had in the U.S. for $2,500.

A reasonably-priced UST, the second model in Hisense’s PL series of laser projectors might just be a sweet spot for those looking to get into the ultra short throw space (or any higher-end projector, for that matter), and don’t want to spend the additional thousands on something like AWOL Vision’s $6,000 LTV-3500 Pro or even Hisense’s own premium PX3-Pro that runs $3,500.

The PL2 features Hisense’s advanced X-Fusion laser technology that has support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10 HDR formats as well as a native contrast ration of 3,000:1 for excellent contrast and deeper blacks. Of course, its all-important 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness (the PL1 sat at a substantially less 2,200) means the projector should do well even in brighter rooms. The Hisense PL2 is a 4K projector with 4K AI upscaling and active 3D capabilities, which offers a ton of diversity in terms of what you can watch.

The Hisense PL2 ultra short throw projector with a gamer playing a game.
Hisense

Color-wise, the PL2’s X-Fusion tech specs means that the projector is able to display 1.08 billion colors with 85% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut (the RGB color space commonly used for digital cinema and the film industry), meaning the content you’re seeing will be true to color as the filmmakers intend it.

The PL2 also features Filmmaker Mode, which preserves the colors, aspect ratios, and frame rates of the movies you’re watching for a more cinematic experience. It also features  auto low-latency mode (ALLM) that automatically detects and toggles between your HDMI sources to ensure smooth playback for the games you play and movies you watch.

Notching things up a bit from the PL1’s maximum 120-inch picture size, the PL2 can create a customizable projection size ranging from 80 to 150 inches. But why get an ultra short throw? UST projectors are a great choice for those with limited space and distance-from-screen that would otherwise be needed for a standard-throw projector. The PL2 has a throw ratio of 0.22:1, which means that you can achieve a screen size of 120 inches with the projector set up just 12 inches from the screen, or the max screen size of 150 inches from just 18 inches away, according to Hisense.

The Hisense PL2 UST projector.
Hisense

The Hisense PL2 deviates a bit from many UST projectors on the market, in that it features Google Smart TV OS built in, giving you access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and Hulu right out of the box. Of course, however, with its three HDMI inputs (including two high-speed and one eARC), you can connect everything from streaming devices such as Apple TV and Roku to Blu-ray players, as needed.

As we also recommend with TVs, the addition of a soundbar or full home theater sound system is sure to make the most impact with the sound of whatever you’re watching, but before you go spending all your money on something like that, give the PL2’s built-in 30-watt top-firing Dolby Atmos capable speakers a try first. UST projectors of late have been doing a better job with their built-in sound capabilities, and it might just do the trick for you.

The inputs on the back of the Hisense PL2 projector.
Hisense

“Hisense is committed to transforming the way people experience home entertainment,” said David Gold, president of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA. “Our advancements in Laser TV technology have continuously pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, from realistic color and versatile form factors, to the screen size for PL2 reaching 150 inches. As user desires evolve, so do our Laser TV solutions, ensuring that we offer the perfect home theater setup for any space and preferences. This is part of our broader commitment to providing a wide range of big-screen viewing options for all spaces and preferences.”

The PL2 is available now for $2,500 at the Hisense website, Amazon, and other retailers.

