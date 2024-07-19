Hisense’s new CanvasTV — a direct competitor to Samsung’s popular The Frame TV — can now be ordered in its 65-inch size for $1,300. That’s $700 less than Samsung’s $2,000 regular price on its 65-inch Frame TV. Hisense had previously announced that the 55-inch CanvasTV would cost $999, but that smaller model has yet to hit retail.

Hisense has a history of offering deep discounts on its TVs, so we may see both sizes of CanvasTV (officially known as Hisense Class S7 CanvasTV 4K QLED Google TV) drop in price in the not-too-distant future.

Like The Frame, the CanvasTV offers interchangeable frames. The TV comes with a simulated teak frame, but additional frames will be available in the future, which magnetically mount to the TV’s chassis. Hisense still hasn’t released frame pricing; however, Samsung charges between $145 and $245 for its optional 55-inch The Frame bezels.

The TV is designed to be flush-mounted to walls and includes a wall mount specifically built to make this installation “a breeze.” Alternatively, you can use the included legs as a stand mount.

Recommended Videos

CanvasTVs have an Art Mode that lets you select between preloaded, free art in various styles like abstract, modern, and renaissance. You can also upload your own photos. These can be shown in either portrait or landscape, and you’ll have a choice of stylized mats for framing. When in Art Mode, a motion sensor tracks movement in the room, switching the TV off entirely when it senses no one’s around.

CanvasTV models have a 4K QLED panel that delivers over a billion shades of color, according to Hisense. Its “Hi-Matte” anti-glare layer is designed to give digital artwork the “depth and texture of real paintings,” while an ambient light sensor automatically adjusts picture settings to changing room conditions.

The panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, with auto low-latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), and motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) technology. It’s compatible with a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and HDR10+ Adaptive. CanvasTV has a multichannel 2.0.2 surround sound system, however, Dolby Atmos isn’t listed among the TV’s audio specs.

The user experience is powered by Google TV and includes all of the usual bells and whistles like thousands of available apps and hundreds of available Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels. Google Assistant and Google Cast are built-in, with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit compatibility rounding out the CanvasTV’s smart home abilities.