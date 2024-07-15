Best Hisense TV Prime Day deals: From $200 to $1,300

With all the Prime Day deals underway now, we’ve taken the time to focus on all things Hisense. The company makes some very popular budget TVs and often features among our look at the best TV deals. Its focus is on cheaper 4K TVs rather than the latest tech but you’ll be impressed at how far your money can go when you buy a Hisense TV. Below, we’ve highlighted the best Hisense Prime Day TV deals, including Prime Day QLED TV deals and Prime Day OLED TV deals, as well as offered some advice on what to consider when buying one.

Best Hisense TV Prime Day deal

Hisense 100-inch U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV — $3,000, was $5,000

Our choice for the best Hisense TV Prime Day deal is an offer for a massive display that should warrant more consideration because of the size of its discount. You’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space for it, but if you do, you may want to invest in the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV. The massive screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, QLED technology for brilliant and accurate colors, and Mini-LED technology for greater contrast and more precise local dimming. The 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to create a cinematic experience in your home, and it runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services and voice commands through Google Assistant.

The 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV usually goes for $5,000, but Best Buy’s $2,000 discount as part of its Hisense Prime Day deals slashes its price to $3,000. It’s still not what you’d call cheap, but that price provides amazing value for your money considering the size of this screen and the technology behind it. If you can afford it, we highly recommend purchasing the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV, but do it quickly before its price goes back to normal.

More Hisense Prime Day deals we love

How to choose a Hisense TV on Prime Day

Hisense features in our look at the best TV brands thanks to providing a wide variety of options. While it might feel like it’s solely about cheaper TVs, one of its panels is on our list of the best TVs. It has an interesting way of doing things because it doesn’t stick to one operating system and it also offers regular 4K TVs, mini-LED QLED TVs, and QLED panels too.

As with any purchase, it’s a smart move to think about what you can afford. What’s your budget? Major sales events makes it tempting to go overboard but it’s generally wise to stick strictly to what you can afford. During sales, you’ll see deep discounts which means you can get more for your money anyway.

When buying a TV including a Hisense TV, think about what size TV you need. If you have a small apartment to fill, it’s not a wise idea to buy a huge TV as it’s going to look ridiculous. Instead, focus on what works well in your living space and use any spare cash to go better quality.

Think about how you plan on using your Hisense TV. If you just want a cheap TV to put in your bedroom or to entertain the kids, stick with a 4K model. However, if you’re an avid movie fan or love to play games, go for something like the U8 Series which is a Mini-LED QLED model and perfect for capturing every detail well. Only you know how much you’re going to use the TV. If it’s a pivotal part of your life, make sure you budget accordingly.

On a smaller level, think about how many HDMI ports you need, whether you need HDMI eARC support for connecting a soundbar, and other bits and pieces. The operating system of the TV can be important too as we all have different preferences. No one wants to have to browse through something they find awkward so don’t overlook such details.

How we chose these Hisense TV Prime Day deals

We spend our days throughout the year seeking out deals. We know how important it is for you to save money while still scooping up the best tech. Because we look for deals all year around, we can spot if there’s a genuinely good deal going on during Prime Day or if it’s just an incremental price cut. We’ve only picked out Hisense TV Prime Day deals that are truly worth your time and money. That means the kind of savings that we would tell our friend and family about if they were seeking out.

Besides finding the cheapest prices, we also acknowledge that a deal is only a good deal if it’s worth owning. A super cheap Hisense TV is no good if it’s ageing quality and not actually worth your money. Because of that, we use our expert knowledge when it comes to TVs to make sure that we only feature good quality TVs from Hisense. That’s not hard given the brand is pretty good, but it’s still worth thinking about.

Combined, that means we find you the best deals and prices, along with the best quality. We check back regularly too so you don’t miss out on speedy bargains.