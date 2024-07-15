 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Hisense TV Prime Day deals: From $200 to $1,300

By
Hisense U8N
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

With all the Prime Day deals underway now, we’ve taken the time to focus on all things Hisense. The company makes some very popular budget TVs and often features among our look at the best TV deals. Its focus is on cheaper 4K TVs rather than the latest tech but you’ll be impressed at how far your money can go when you buy a Hisense TV. Below, we’ve highlighted the best Hisense Prime Day TV deals, including Prime Day QLED TV deals and Prime Day OLED TV deals, as well as offered some advice on what to consider when buying one.

Best Hisense TV Prime Day deal

Hisense 100-inch U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV — $3,000, was $5,000

100-inch Hisense U8K 4K mini-LED TV.
Hisense

Our choice for the best Hisense TV Prime Day deal is an offer for a massive display that should warrant more consideration because of the size of its discount. You’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space for it, but if you do, you may want to invest in the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV. The massive screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, QLED technology for brilliant and accurate colors, and Mini-LED technology for greater contrast and more precise local dimming. The 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to create a cinematic experience in your home, and it runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services and voice commands through Google Assistant.

The 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV usually goes for $5,000, but Best Buy’s $2,000 discount as part of its Hisense Prime Day deals slashes its price to $3,000. It’s still not what you’d call cheap, but that price provides amazing value for your money considering the size of this screen and the technology behind it. If you can afford it, we highly recommend purchasing the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV, but do it quickly before its price goes back to normal.

More Hisense Prime Day deals we love

  • Hisense 43-inch A7 4K Google TV —
  • Hisense 55-inch A7 4K Google TV —
  • Hisense 70-inch A6 4K Google TV —
  • Hisense 65-inch U6 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • Hisense 75-inch U6 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • Hisense 65-inch U6 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED 4K Google TV —

How to choose a Hisense TV on Prime Day

Hisense features in our look at the best TV brands thanks to providing a wide variety of options. While it might feel like it’s solely about cheaper TVs, one of its panels is on our list of the best TVs. It has an interesting way of doing things because it doesn’t stick to one operating system and it also offers regular 4K TVs, mini-LED QLED TVs, and QLED panels too.

As with any purchase, it’s a smart move to think about what you can afford. What’s your budget? Major sales events makes it tempting to go overboard but it’s generally wise to stick strictly to what you can afford. During sales, you’ll see deep discounts which means you can get more for your money anyway.

When buying a TV including a Hisense TV, think about what size TV you need. If you have a small apartment to fill, it’s not a wise idea to buy a huge TV as it’s going to look ridiculous. Instead, focus on what works well in your living space and use any spare cash to go better quality.

Think about how you plan on using your Hisense TV. If you just want a cheap TV to put in your bedroom or to entertain the kids, stick with a 4K model. However, if you’re an avid movie fan or love to play games, go for something like the U8 Series which is a Mini-LED QLED model and perfect for capturing every detail well. Only you know how much you’re going to use the TV. If it’s a pivotal part of your life, make sure you budget accordingly.

On a smaller level, think about how many HDMI ports you need, whether you need HDMI eARC support for connecting a soundbar, and other bits and pieces. The operating system of the TV can be important too as we all have different preferences. No one wants to have to browse through something they find awkward so don’t overlook such details.

How we chose these Hisense TV Prime Day deals

We spend our days throughout the year seeking out deals. We know how important it is for you to save money while still scooping up the best tech. Because we look for deals all year around, we can spot if there’s a genuinely good deal going on during Prime Day or if it’s just an incremental price cut. We’ve only picked out Hisense TV Prime Day deals that are truly worth your time and money. That means the kind of savings that we would tell our friend and family about if they were seeking out.

Besides finding the cheapest prices, we also acknowledge that a deal is only a good deal if it’s worth owning. A super cheap Hisense TV is no good if it’s ageing quality and not actually worth your money. Because of that, we use our expert knowledge when it comes to TVs to make sure that we only feature good quality TVs from Hisense. That’s not hard given the brand is pretty good, but it’s still worth thinking about.

Combined, that means we find you the best deals and prices, along with the best quality. We check back regularly too so you don’t miss out on speedy bargains.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are $40 off for early Prime Day deals
Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent case open with earbuds outside

If you're a fan of the Beats line of headphones and earbuds, then you already know that the brand goes for a combo of cool aesthetics and nice tech. The Beats Studio Buds Plus are no different in that regard, especially with the transparent "color" configuration. Now, that transparent color of the Beats Studio Buds Plus are on sale for just $130, down $40 from the usual $170. It is a part of Prime Day deals that are going on just before Prime Day officially begins. This is also one of the best Beats headphones deals you're going to find going on right now. Tap the button below to see the buds (or not see them, since they're transparent) yourself or keep on reading to see why we like these earbuds so much.

Why you should buy the transparent Beats Studio Buds Plus
Before we even get into the coloration, you have to figure out if the buds are for you. Our Beats Studio Buds Plus review highlight the great comfort they provide, with our reviewer saying that they were some of the "most comfortable in-ear buds" that he had ever worn. We also like their 36 hour total battery life (when you include the case's reserved battery power), good noise canceling, and excellent transparency mode. And, this time, by "transparency" we mean the mode where the earbuds are made to make the external world less muffled.

Read more
70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung and Vizio under $600
Prime Day 2022 tv deals graphic.

A 70-inch TV can make a nice addition to any home theater or other viewing area, and while they can be quite expensive there are a lot of Prime Day TV deals among the Prime Day deals going on right now, even ahead of the official start of Prime Day tomorrow. We've tracked down all of the best 70-inch Prime Day TV deals in one place right here. You'll find among them some great options from Samsung and Vizio, as well as our favorite 70-inch TV Prime Day deal, which features a super low price on an Insignia TV. There are plenty of other sizes to shop out there as well, so if these Prime Day deals aren't right for you be sure to check out the 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day deals as well.
Best 70-inch TV Prime Day Deal
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $400, was $500

Most people probably don't think that you can get a 70-inch TV for this cheap, but Best Buy is proving everyone wrong with its offer for the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Its list of features is pretty complete for a budget-friendly TV though, starting with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and DTS Studio Sound for realistic and immersive audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections for compatible soundbars, as well as Apple's AirPlay to let you share videos and photos from your Apple devices to its 70-inch screen. It's also a smart TV that's powered by Amazon's Fire TV platform, which will give you access to all of the popular streaming services and voice commands through Amazon's Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote.

Read more
Best 75-inch TV Prime Day deals: Gorgeous QLEDs under $600
The Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV set up on a media cabinet in a living room.

Even though Prime Day isn't slated to officially begin until tomorrow, there are already Prime Day deals to be had, including some great Prime Day TV deals with which you can both go big and save big. A 75-inch TV is the perfect size for many people when it comes to a big screen TV, and we've found a lot of 75-inch TV Prime Day deals worth considering. Among them are models from some of the best TV brands, and they're offering some impressive savings and low starting price points. Below you can find several opportunities to save on a new 75-inch TV, and if you see something you like be sure to make a purchase while you can, as Prime Day deals are known to sell out quickly and even end without notice.
Best 75-inch TV Prime Day deal
Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV -- $1,700, was $3,300

If you're planning to buy from 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, we can't recommend the 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV enough. It's on top of our list of the best QLED TVs for various reasons, including fantastic HDR and color performance, excellent black levels, and terrific reflection handling, with many of these features further enriched by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K. The 4K TV also supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for amazing surround sound, which completes the cinematic experience in your own living room. The 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV also provides access to streaming shows through the Tizen operating system, and it can run video games without the need for a gaming console through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Read more