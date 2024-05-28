 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Hisense takes its Amazon Fire TV QLED televisions to Costco

By
A promo lifestyle image of the Hisense QD6 television.
Hisense

Let it never be said that there aren’t enough smart TV available from enough retailers. To wit: Hisense is taking its QD6 series with Amazon Fire TV on board to Costco.

The range starts at $199 and comes in a spread of 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches. All but the largest are available now in stores or online. The 75-incher — which tops out at just $579 — will be available on the Costco website on June 10.

Recommended Videos

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon Fire TV and introduce this exceptional QLED model to Costco,” David Gold, president of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA, said in a press release. “The QD65NF exemplifies Hisense’s commitment to delivering high-quality products with outstanding performance and premium technology, all while providing unparalleled value to our consumers.”

Hisense Americans and Hisense USA president David Gold at CES 2024.
Hisense Americans and Hisense USA president David Gold at CES 2024. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

As the name and specs spell out pretty clearly, the QD6 line is using a QLED panel. So it’s not top of the line, but it’s still really good and avoids that hit to the wallet that comes with the higher ranges. And the inclusion of the Amazon Fire TV operating system means that you’ll have all the streaming apps at the ready, along with (most) everything else that Amazon’s able to throw at it. (Don’t expect to find exactly the same Ambient Experience as Amazon rolled out on its Omni line, though we’ve asked for confirmation on that.) The QD6 line also supports Dolby Vision for HDR and Dolby Atmos for audio.

Related

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with Hisense and bring more premium viewing options to customers in the U.S. with the launch of the QD65NF QLED TVs,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV for Amazon. “These smart TVs combine Hisense’s exceptional display technology with the intuitive and personalized streaming experience of Fire TV. Customers can easily discover their favorite content and control their smart home using just their voice with Alexa — delivering a truly elevated entertainment experience.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Kanto’s new Ren active speakers with HDMI take aim at your TV room
The front of the Kanto Audio REN powered speaker.

The Canucks at Kanto Audio are at it again, announcing the addition of another new set of powered speakers to its lineup. The Kanto Ren are a 100-watt pair of active speakers that, in a first for the company, offer HDMI ARC connectivity.

After unleashing its new Ora Desktop reference speakers a few months back and then announcing their cousin, the Ora4, at CES 2024 last month, the Canadian speaker maker has set its sights on TV connectivity with the Ren, a $600 set of compact powered speakers that can be connected to your TV with HDMI ARC and be controlled with an included remote or with your TV's remote, with the help of CEC. The new connectivity makes the Kanto REN an intriguing soundbar alternative.

Read more
Your next TV likely will have AI, whether you want it or not
Hisense USA president David Gold at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

There are two kinds of people when it comes to technology. Those who want their thing — be it a phone or car or TV — to do as much as possible in a single package. And those who'd prefer a more dedicated device, something that does fewer things, but does them very well.

Those in the latter group lost out years ago. And nowhere is that more apparent than in the television space, as evidenced at CES 2024 by the sheer onslaught of AI. You couldn't read a press release without running into a section that included AI. You couldn't make it through a press conference without an executive explaining how great their AI is.

Read more
Hisense’s massive new 100-inch QLED TV is shockingly affordable
Hisense 100U76N 100-inch QLED TV.

When Hisense announced its new 100-inch, 4K QLED U76N at CES 2024, we knew that when it finally arrived in stores, it would challenge our notions of what a 100-inch TV should cost. That day arrived on January 24, and even we weren't prepared for the U76N's price -- the massive screen launched with a massive 40% discount, bringing the price of the U76N from a regular $5,000 down to $3,000. But then on January 26, another shocker: Best Buy dropped the price by another $1,000. Yes, this 100-inch 4K QLED TV is now $2,000.

Even at $3,000, there was effectively no competition for this size of TV. The closest we could find was TCL's 98-inch S-Series, which is currently on sale for $2,000. And while an additional $1,000 in savings is nothing to be sneezed at, it's worth noting that not only is the S-Series a wee bit smaller, but it's also not a QLED TV -- the S-Series uses a conventional LED backlight without the color and brightness enhancements offered through the use of quantum dots. But now that the U76N is the same price, it's an absolute no-brainer.

Read more