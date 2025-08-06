Hisense 2025 TV buying guide: Lineup and models explained

Fresh on the heels of Hisense announcing that their 116-inch UX RGB Mini-LED TV will cost a whopping $30,000, it felt like the perfect time to take a look at the rest of their 2025 TV lineup. That is, for those of us who don’t have 30 grand sitting in the theater room fund.

One of the most impressive things about Hisense’s approach over the last few years is how even their lower-tier TVs take a significant step up in quality each year.

The U8 lineup has earned a solid reputation for its Mini-LED performance, and this year’s models continue to impress. But there’s also plenty to look forward to further down the lineup, including some surprisingly capable budget options.

Hisense QD6 and QD7: Budget Doesn’t Mean Basic

Let’s start with the Hisense QD6 and QD7 models. QD stands for quantum dots, and the QD6 gives you the enhanced color vibrance that quantum dot tech provides, along with features typically reserved for more expensive models. It includes Dolby Vision for HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, and Amazon’s Fire TV as the platform.

The QD6 is a Direct Lit LED TV. So while it supports HDR, it’s still a more basic offering. At 65 inches, it retails for $500, though it’s often on sale for significantly less. It’s a great option for secondary rooms or casual viewing, but probably not ideal as your main screen for movies and sports.

The QD7, by contrast, enters Mini LED territory. The 65-inch version is priced at $600 and also sees frequent discounts. It features Full Array Local Dimming for better lighting control and picture quality.

At a glance, the QD7 might even seem close to the U6 model, part of Hisense’s ULED lineup, but there are some important differences.

Hisense U6: A Step Into Serious TV Territory

While the QD7 and U6 share some traits like Mini LED and Full Array Local Dimming, brightness is where the U6 clearly pulls ahead. The U65QF (with “F” for Fire TV) reaches up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, according to Hisense.

The U6 also features a 144Hz native refresh rate compared to 60Hz on the QD7, Hisense’s AI Smooth Motion, and a set of gaming-oriented features. Input options are expanded too, with two HDMI 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.0 ports, whereas the QD7 offers four HDMI 2.0 only.

This is a model built for people who want a more premium experience without breaking the bank.

Hisense U7: Bright, Smart, and Gamer-Ready

The U75QG, with “G” denoting Google TV, bumps things up again with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It also offers a more advanced audio system with 2.1.2-channel surround sound, IMAX Enhanced audio support, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner.

Gamers will appreciate the 165Hz refresh rate, backlit remote, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. This is ideal for connecting multiple consoles or a gaming PC.

Currently listed at $1,500, the U7 is one of the most compelling deals in Mini LED TVs, especially considering that discounts are likely during the holidays.

Hisense U8: A Sweet Spot for Performance

The U8QG takes things further, with a listed brightness of 5,000 nits and 4.1.2 multi-channel surround sound. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E, which allows for faster speeds on networks that support it. This is perfect for high-bitrate streaming and cloud gaming.

With its blend of high-end specs, performance, and still-accessible pricing (currently discounted to $1,400 from $2,200), the U8QG is arguably the sweet spot in Hisense’s 2025 lineup.

Hisense U9: The New Flagship

At the top of the range sits the Hisense U9QG. This flagship model offers even greater brightness, powered by a more advanced processor that improves 4K and HDR upscaling.

Traditionally, the U9 series has been limited to large screen sizes, but this year Hisense is offering a 65-inch option. Like the U8, it includes a 4.1.2-channel surround setup, while the 75- and 85-inch versions feature 5.1.2 surround sound instead.

Hisense UX: The $30,000 Showstopper

Then there’s the UX, a 116-inch Trichroma RGB Mini LED TV priced at $30,000. At the time of writing, it is already listed at $25,000 at some retailers.

What sets the UX apart is its use of red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs instead of standard white LEDs with a color filter. This results in richer, more saturated colors and improved contrast. It’s also equipped with a 6.2.2 CineState X Surround system, making it not only the best-looking but also the best-sounding TV in Hisense’s lineup.

Final Thoughts

Hisense continues to push boundaries in TV tech, especially when it comes to brightness, features, and performance, all while keeping prices relatively reasonable for most consumers. The $30,000 model may be an outlier, but across the board, the brand offers impressive value.

For those prioritizing screen size, Hisense also delivers. The 100-inch U65QF, for example, is currently on sale for just $2,400. That’s a great option for anyone looking to go big without spending luxury-brand prices.

Even with rising costs across the tech industry, Hisense proves there are still plenty of good deals available. Compare models, keep an eye out for sales, and you’ll likely find something that suits your space and budget.

If you want to learn more about the competition, then check out our Samsung TV buying guide and LG TV buying guide.