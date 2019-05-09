Digital Trends
Home Theater

Hisense’s ULED Android TV lineup is here, and the prices are shockingly low

Parker Hall
By
hisense uled tv lineup pricing announcement 2019

Ever since we first caught a glimpse of Hisense’s new ULED models at this year’s CES conference in Las Vegas, we have been extremely excited to see them on store shelves.

With 1080p panels set to virtually function as backlights for 4K panels above them, Hisense’s ULED technology, the TVs deliver the kind of black levels that we typically expect from significantly more expensive OLED displays.

On Thursday, May 9, Hisense has announced pricing and availability for all of its 2019 ULED TV models, and those prices might shock you.

The lower-tier H8F model, which Hisense claims is the top-rated TV in its class, is available now starting at $400 for a 50-inch model, with the 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the H8F costing $500 and $700, respectively. That is a small amount of money for a TV that features built-in Android TV functionality (and thus access to more than 5,000 TV-based apps), and the incredible black levels we love from the company’s ULED tech.

The H8F features what the company calls its Hi-View chipset, which automatically adjusts colors to be more vivid when its called for and is designed to balance brightness and contrast to ensure the optimal picture quality when watching a variety of films, TV shows, and sporting events.

The higher-end H9F model will hit stores in June, and will feature all of the same great tech inside the H8F, but with the addition of a quantum dot panel for a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The same Hi-View chipset from the H8F works with the quantum dot panel to provide extreme color accuracy, ensuring that you will always be able to see whatever you’re watching with the same fidelity that its creators’ intended. Both new Hisense TVs will feature support for high-dynamic range content.

The H9F models will start at $700 for the 55-inch model and step up to $1,000 for the 65-inch version.

Another thing we like about these new Hisense TVs is that they feature a built-in Google Assistant, which means you can control everything from lights to A/V equipment, appliances, and more, provided they are also compatible with Google’s smart device ecosystem.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best HD music download sites on the web
lg 55 inch 4k smart tv deal walmart
Home Theater

The 43-inch LG 4K Smart TV gets a huge price cut at Walmart

Searching for a new TV so you can watch all your favorite shows in 4K? You're in luck — Walmart has wiped $230 off the shelf price of one of LG's most reliable 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny, just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere Plus, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one belongs in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
how to connect chromecast hotel tv best streaming devices 2
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Prime Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are, and how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC, as well as the next-generation technology, eARC.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

Here's a handy guide to mirroring your favorite devices to your TV screen

A vast arsenal of devices exists to allow sending anything on your mobile device (or PC) to your TV. Our in-depth guide shows you how to mirror content from your smartphone or tablet to the big screen.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
android tv google photos bug
Home Theater

Google is making it easier to add streaming video services to Android TV

With competition heating up between smart TV platforms from Amazon, Roku, and Apple, Google is helping Android TV users get more from the platform. It's going to reduce the number of steps needed to add new streaming video apps.
Posted By Simon Cohen
game of thrones season 7 photos news casting s7e7 6
Home Theater

As Game of Thrones’ assassins descend on King’s Landing, whose heads will roll?

By the end of The Last of the Starks, various characters are riding to King’s Landing with murder on their minds. Here’s your guide to the riders headed for King's Landing, and who they’re looking to kill.
Posted By Will Nicol
Bose SoundTouch 300 review on stand
Deals

The Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar is $200 off on Amazon right now

The Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar is one of our top soundbar choices for 2019, especially for its sleek overall design. And now, you can pick up this great soundbar for $200 off retail for a limited time.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Computer Music
Music

Bolster your HD music catalog with the best high-res audio sites

Music connoisseurs relish HD audio, but scouring the web for all the best streaming and downloading sites can be a pain. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Check out our list, and let the high-resolution good times roll.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
samsung 4k tv sale walmart un43nu7100 43 inch
Home Theater

Walmart drops a great deal on a 43-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV

Walmart is holding a flash sale on one of Samsung's most reliable 4K Smart TVs, dropping the price of the 43-inch beauty down to $280, which can be split over a twelve-month period.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lg 70 inch smart tv sale uk6190 best buy led
Home Theater

You won’t find a better deal on a massive LG 4K Smart TV than this

Here's something you don't see every day: Best Buy has shaved $300 off of one of LG's high-end 70-inch 4K LED Smart TVs, dropping the shelf price from $1,000 down to a thriftier $700.
Posted By Josh Levenson
disney plus streaming service marvel starwars pixar first look simpsons edit
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Disney Plus: Can the Mouse House unseat the streaming king?

On one side, Disney Plus has Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar. On the other, Netflix has Stranger Things, Friends, and more movies than you could ever watch. So, which streaming service is best? Our guide will help you decide.
Posted By Chris Gates
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts7010 wireless subwoofer
Home Theater

Setting up a subwoofer can be frustrating, but it doesn't have to be

Integrating a subwoofer into your home theater or stereo drastically improves sound quality, but it can be a real pain. Check out our how-to guide for tips on getting the best possible bass response from your subwoofer.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Product Review

Jabra's new noise-cancelers last longer, sound better, and cost less than Bose

Jabra’s wireless noise-canceling headphones offer massive battery life, advanced controls, and great sound at $50 less than competing options from Sony and Bose, but do they have what it takes to compete with the best?
Posted By Parker Hall