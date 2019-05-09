Share

Ever since we first caught a glimpse of Hisense’s new ULED models at this year’s CES conference in Las Vegas, we have been extremely excited to see them on store shelves.

With 1080p panels set to virtually function as backlights for 4K panels above them, Hisense’s ULED technology, the TVs deliver the kind of black levels that we typically expect from significantly more expensive OLED displays.

On Thursday, May 9, Hisense has announced pricing and availability for all of its 2019 ULED TV models, and those prices might shock you.

The lower-tier H8F model, which Hisense claims is the top-rated TV in its class, is available now starting at $400 for a 50-inch model, with the 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the H8F costing $500 and $700, respectively. That is a small amount of money for a TV that features built-in Android TV functionality (and thus access to more than 5,000 TV-based apps), and the incredible black levels we love from the company’s ULED tech.

The H8F features what the company calls its Hi-View chipset, which automatically adjusts colors to be more vivid when its called for and is designed to balance brightness and contrast to ensure the optimal picture quality when watching a variety of films, TV shows, and sporting events.

The higher-end H9F model will hit stores in June, and will feature all of the same great tech inside the H8F, but with the addition of a quantum dot panel for a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The same Hi-View chipset from the H8F works with the quantum dot panel to provide extreme color accuracy, ensuring that you will always be able to see whatever you’re watching with the same fidelity that its creators’ intended. Both new Hisense TVs will feature support for high-dynamic range content.

The H9F models will start at $700 for the 55-inch model and step up to $1,000 for the 65-inch version.

Another thing we like about these new Hisense TVs is that they feature a built-in Google Assistant, which means you can control everything from lights to A/V equipment, appliances, and more, provided they are also compatible with Google’s smart device ecosystem.