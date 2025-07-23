 Skip to main content
Hisense’s mega 116-inch RGB Mini-LED TV has a mammoth price tag

If you want a true cinema screen experience at home, you'll need to start saving

By
The 116-inch Hisense UX RGB Mini-LED TV wall mounted
Hisense

What’s happened? There’s a new mega-TV on the block in the form of the 116-inch Hisense UX RGB Mini-LED TV. It’s the future of TV technology, and a potential ‘OLED killer’. And while it’s not quite on sale just yet, we now know how much it will set you back.

This is important because: Hisense is the first in the world to mass produce a RGB Mini-LED TV, setting a new benchmark for the screen technology. The image quality of the Hisense UX should be brilliantly bright, colorful and bold.

  • Instead of using only white LEDs and a color filter as a light source, RGB Mini-LED TVs use red, green and blue Mini-LEDs to produce more accurate color and contrast.
  • The set boasts a peak brightness of 8,000 nits, and Hisense says it offers “industry-leading color coverage of up to 95% BT.2020”.
  • The 116UX runs the Google TV operating system, giving you easy access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.
  • Hisense also claims the UX will deliver some serious sound performance, with the inclusion of its 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround system.
Why should I care? RBG Mini-LED TVs are the next big thing in the world of televisions, with the potential to topple OLED as the go-to screen type for the best TVs of the future.

  • Sony gave us a sneak peek at its RGB Mini-LED TV prototype earlier this year, which led to us declaring “if there was ever going to be an OLED killer — at least in the premium TV space — this is it. It’s a game-changer.”
  • Now we’re past the prototype phase, with Hisense primed to deliver the first RGB Mini-LED set to consumers around the world very soon, with availability in the US.

Ok, what’s next? It’s probably time to start saving. New technology rarely comes cheap, and the Hisense UX is no exception with Best Buy currently listing the set at a staggering $29,999.

  • It’s not in stock just yet, but we expect it to be available in next couple of months.
  • Looking further ahead, the introduction of the Hisense UX signals the start of a new wave of TVs.
  • As the likes of LG, Samsung and Sony launch rival products, we’ll see a reduction in screen size and price as the technology is refined and manufacturing made more efficient, allowing for a reduction in costs across the board.
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
