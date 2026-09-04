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Hohem’s Eyepic solves a big problem for vloggers with a clever modular design

Unveiled at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the modular vlogging camera can seamlessly switch between a stablized handheld gimbal and a wearable action camera.

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Hohem
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

A stabilized handheld gimbal that transforms into a wearable action camera debuted at IFA 2026 this week. Developed by Hohem, a Chinese gimbal maker, the Eyepic aims to bridge the gap between handheld vlogging and hands-free video capture. Instead of competing with established portable vlogging setups like the DJI OSMO Pocket 4 or tiny wearable options like the Insta360 Go 3S, the Eyepic offers a combination of both experiences in a single hybrid system.

Modular design for hands-free creation

The core appeal is Eyepic’s modular design. When attached to the base, the camera operates as a traditional three-axis stabilized gimbal for smooth handheld video and tracking shots. Pop the camera module off, and it becomes a lightweight, wearable shooter you can clip to a hat, helmet, or a lanyard around your neck.

Hohem Eyepic on gradient background
Hohem

Hohem bundles a hat clip and a lanyard for everyday wear, along with magnetic mounts for metal surfaces, letting users capture point-of-view footage while cycling, walking pets, or traveling. The camera module itself is waterproof down to 32.8 feet without requiring an external case. Once detached, the main handle acts as a wireless remote, offering a 1080p live feed and full touch controls on its 2.51-inch display from up to 32 feet away.

Native 4K vertical recording

Instead of forcing users to crop horizontally recorded clips or attach external mounting brackets to capture vertical video, the Eyepic uses physical sensor rotation. Swiveling the touchscreen signals the camera mechanism to reorient itself, delivering native portrait video without losing resolution or field of view.

Hohem Eyepic pendant and magnetic mount
Hohem

The Eyepic captures full-resolution 4K video at 60fps, targeting creators posting directly to platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Revealed alongside the iSteady V4 Ultra smartphone gimbal and the Mic 2 wireless microphone, the Eyepic is slated for a launch in early 2027. Hohem is yet to share exact pricing and availability details.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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