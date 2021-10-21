It’s October and Halloween is right around the corner, but more importantly, it’s the perfect time to kick back and watch some spooky movies in the dark, alone, or with a loved one. If you want to feel the fear deep in your bones, you’ll need an excellent setup with strong picture quality, killer audio, and just an exceptional experience overall. , with some fantastic deals that won’t empty your wallet, leaving you plenty for your costumes, candy, and goodies at the end of the month!

We grabbed all the spooky home theater goodies worth checking out and chopped them all up below. If you’re into projectors, there’s an awesome one! If you want a big screen TV or want to splurge on a super awesome TV, those are there too. There’s also a sound system so Hocus Pocus will sound better than ever before, or Michael Myers when he’s slashing away at, well, whatever he’s trying to stab. You can creep on all of our picks below.

Projector for Any Budget: Vankyo Leisure 3 Full HD Projector – $80

This 1080P mini projector has an estimate lamp life of 40,000 hours, plenty to last you quite a few hours of watching! It can create a display up to 170-inches across that’s incredible adaptable and can be almost anywhere from a wall, to a courtyard, to the back of a fence at night. It does have an HDMI port — and includes a 5-foot HDMI cable — so it works with game consoles, media streaming devices, phones, and much more. The built-in stereo speaker will play sound, but you can always hook up a sound system with the AV cable. Normally $110, you can grab it for $80 at Walmart right now, with free shipping.

Best Big Screen TV: 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K UHD TV – $700

This TCL 75-inch UHD 4K TV supports HDR and comes with the Roku smart streaming system built-in. You can pull it right out of the box, plug it in, connect it to your local WiFi, and start streaming your favorite movies and shows on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or whatever you use most. It features 4 HDMI inputs, 1 ARC compatible, 802.11ac dual-band WiFi built-in with an Ethernet port if you want to plug it in for faster speeds, and an advanced digital TV tuner. Roku offers easy voice controls too, which means you can ask questions, search for content, and more — all using voice commands. It’s VESA wall-mountable as well (300mm x 300mm) if you want to hang it on the wall! The normal price is $798, but you can grab it at Walmart, right now, for $698 with free shipping.

Best Sound System: Vizio V-Series 5.1 Digital Surround System – $218

TV speakers aren’t the best option if you want to rock your home with the spooky sounds of a horror movie, or if you want to feel any kind of audible intensity. This Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Surround system can change that, and includes a sound bar, subwoofer, and a profile of 6 speakers total – 2 in the soundbar. It has a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response which allows for more accurate audio. You can also get real loud without any major distortion thanks to a 96dB loudness. It’s optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio and DTS Surround, two really great audio standards in the scene. The set is $218 right now at Walmart with free shipping.

Splurge TV Option: 65-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K UHD TV – $1800

Go big or go home. This LG 65-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV has AI ThinQ technology to deliver incredible visual fidelity. The webOS 6.0 smart entertainment platform allows you to stream right out of the box, with access to the big name services and more. It’s both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible for excellent lag-free gaming. The OLED is beautiful, vibrant, and bright, exactly what you want out of a high-end television. There’s a lot to love here, and this thing will completely transform your living room and home theater experience. It’s usually $2,700 at Walmart, but right now it’s $1,797 with free shipping. Oh yeah.

