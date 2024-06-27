 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

Casting for all? Hotel TVs finally support AirPlay and Google Cast

By
A hotel TV showing the option to use Chromecast (Google Cast).
A recent hotel stay highlighted Google’s Chromecast but was missing Apple’s AirPlay altogether. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If your family is divided between two ideological camps, it can be a never-ending source of anxiety. No, I’m not talking about the split between Democrats and Republicans. I’m talking about the far more serious schism between Apple and Android users when it comes to sending content from the smallest of screens to the biggest.

In households where all members carry an iPhone, the universal solution to casting content to a TV is Apple’s AirPlay technology. Whether embedded in a smart TV or accessed via an Apple TV or other compatible device, AirPlay lets Apple products screenshare or play content from apps on the biggest screen in the home.

Recommended Videos

For an all-Android household, the same thing can be done using Google Cast, either baked into a smart TV or using an Android TV/Google TV streaming device like the Nvidia Shield or the newer and more economical Onn 4K Pro as a go-between.

For the uninitiated: AirPlay only works with Apple devices. Google Cast is a bit more open, baked into the operating system on Android but also available at the application level on Android and iOS devices and in web browsers.

But when some folks have Android and others have Apple? Oh, the humanity!

Mine is just such a family. I use an iPhone. So do my kids. My wife, who reluctantly made the switch from her Blackberry to an Android phone years ago, is more reluctant to switch technologies yet again. I have tried to nudge her toward the technological majority, but we’ve been doing the marriage thing for 25 years, and I know which hills I’m willing to die on. This isn’t one of them.

So we have both an Apple TV 4K and an Nvidia Shield 2019 connected to our aging LG OLED TV — which doesn’t do AirPlay or Google Cast on its own in any respect.

And when the four of us end up on the couch together for a round of “Oooh, let me show you the coolest thing I saw the other day,” it inevitably becomes a battle of remotes as we switch between devices.

Thankfully, this admittedly low-stakes war will soon be a thing of the past — at least in hotel rooms.

At the recent Hitec 2024 tradeshow in Charlotte, N.C., Samsung and LG showed off new versions of their hospitality TVs — the TVs that hotels install in guest rooms — and each company bragged about its new built-in casting capabilities via AirPlay and Google Cast.

Sidebar: If you’re scratching your head in confusion because (a) haven’t we had built-in casting on TVs for years and (b) hasn’t hotel TV casting also been around for a while? You’re right on both counts.

The answers are: (a) hospitality TVs are unique models sold only to hotels and similar companies, and they often lag behind consumer sets in terms of features and specifications, and (b) while Google Cast has been in hotels for several years (and only via third-party devices or HDMI dongles, which adds cost and complexity for hotels), AirPlay support has been very spotty.

Samsung and LG’s announcements are a sign that things are about to get much better.

Despite still requiring a dongle for Google Cast, Samsung has announced its hotel TVs will be AirPlay-compatible, and LG — which introduced AirPlay on hotel TVs in 2023 — has indicated that the Hyatt hotel chain will be the first to get its new Google Cast-capable models.

So, peace at last? Yes, but frankly, the whole situation remains somewhat ridiculous.

If only there were a technology built for cross-platform casting. One that would just work regardless of which device was in your pocket, or which TV was installed in your hotel room.

Oh, wait, there is: It’s called Matter Casting.

Developed in tandem with Google, Apple, and a host of other major tech companies, Matter Casting uses the open-source and royalty-free Matter connectivity standard to provide a common casting platform for virtually any device. And it’s not just a standard in search of participants.

Apple already supports Matter via its Apple Home app. Several of its devices can act as Matter hubs, and HomeKit — Apple’s smart home platform for third-party accessories — is Matter-compatible.

Google has been equally supportive. Its Google Home app works with Matter, and many of its smart devices (speakers, displays, and Wi-Fi routers) can act as Matter hubs.

As for getting Matter Casting to appear on home or hotel TVs? There’s a hint in the very last footnote on Samsung’s press release announcing the addition of AirPlay to its hospitality TVs: “Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) can be connected to SmartThings Pro.”

Since SmartThings Pro is a feature that’s built into these new hotel TVs, there’s hope that — one day — any device will be able to cast to these screens. And if Samsung enables it, there’s a good chance that the rest of the industry will follow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
UE’s Everboom speaker fills the gap between Mega and Epic
UE Everboom in four colors.

Ultimate Ears (aka UE) is back with a new portable Bluetooth speaker called the UE Everboom. In both its price ($250) and size, it fits between the UE Megaboom ($200) and the UE Epicboom ($300), giving fans of the brand's speakers a new mix of power and portability. You can buy the Everboom starting June 26 in your choice of black, blue, lilac, or red.

Design-wise, the Everboom takes its inspiration from the racetrack-oval-shaped Epicboom, but with smaller proportions. Instead of the Epicboom's built-in hand strap, the Everboom has a small fabric loop on the back panel, and the speaker comes with a color-matched carabiner so you can hang it or attach it to your backpack. Though at 2.1 pounds, you may want to carry it instead.

Read more
Samsung’s hotel TVs add AirPlay connectivity
A man looking at a Samsung Hospitality TV at a trade show.

If you travel often or at all, you know the pain of trying to connect to one of your existing streaming services from a hotel TV. Well, Samsung wants to make things easier for weary travelers to watch their own content in hotels by adding Apple AirPlay support to Samsung Hospitality TVs.

All you want to do is watch The Bear in your room and go to bed before a big work day. Or lull the kids to sleep with some Paw Patrol in the adjoining room. Connecting your laptop, Chromecast, or Fire TV to a hotel TV isn't always as easy as it seems, and maybe you're reluctant to enter your credentials into your room's smart TV interface. Wireless AirPlay connectivity from your device seems like a no-brainer, but until now, Samsung's Hospitality grade TVs it provides to the hospitality industry didn't include the feature.

Read more
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

A high quality picture is a must-have feature for most TV shoppers, and if it’s at the top of your priorities when it comes to shopping TV deals you need to be sure to check out OLED TVs. OLED and QLED are still about as good as it gets when it comes to picture quality in a TV, and while there are a lot of QLED TV deals to shop, here we’re taking a look at the best TV deals OLED has to offer. You’ll find among the current OLED TV deals plenty of sizes to choose from, including 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals. Read onward and you’ll find all of the best OLED TV deals to shop right now, which include some of the best Sony TV deals, best LG TV deals, and best Samsung TV deals available.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,200, was $1,500

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

Read more