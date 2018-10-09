Digital Trends
Home Theater

House of Marley’s corked-back No Bounds XL speaker is waterproof and even floats

Kris Wouk
By
house of marley no bounds xl

Chances are fairly good that if you’ve spent any amount of time shopping for Bluetooth speakers, you’ve found that a lot of them are at least some form of waterproof. Not all waterproof speakers are equal: Some will survive splashes, some will survive being submerged in water for a period of time, and some will even float. In the case of House of Marley’s No Bounds XL, the latter is the case, but the company approaches it in a unique way.

House of Marley made a name for itself not just because of its association with the family of the legendary Bob Marley, but also due to its focus on sustainability. The company is known for Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds, but unlike other companies, it also happens to be the first FSC-certified consumer electronics brand within the United States due to its sustainability efforts and the materials used. In the case of the No Bounds XL, this includes materials like cork, which gives the speaker its ability to float.

This isn’t the first speaker from House of Marley to boast this ability. The original No Bounds, first unveiled earlier this year at CES, also made use of cork. As the name implies, the No Bounds XL is larger, which makes not just for bigger sound, but improved battery life. The speaker’s internal battery provides up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge, and the full-size USB port lets you use the speaker to charge your other devices.

Along with cork, the speaker uses House of Marley’s Regrind silicone, recycled aluminum, and Rewind fabric, which is made of organic cotton, reclaimed hemp, and recycled plastics. When it comes to the cork, the material not only allows the speaker to float, but is naturally antimicrobial and impervious to water, which helps give the speaker its IP67 rating, which means its waterproof and dust-proof.

While you can use the speaker on its own, you can also pair two for stereo sound when you really want to get the party going. The No Bounds XL also features a built-in microphone for speakerphone functionality and Siri integration. On the move? The speaker even includes a carabiner to clip it on to other gear and take it with you wherever you go.

The House of Marley No Bounds XL sells for $150 and is available now. For more information, see the company’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The ultimate surround sound guide: Different formats explained
microsoft surface headphones news feature
Home Theater

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones will put Cortana in your head on November 19

Microsoft is getting into the headphone game, announcing a new Cortana-enabled pair of noise-canceling over-ears it calls the Surface Headphones that launch on November 19. Can the $350 headphones take the noise-canceling mantle?
Posted By Parker Hall
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream nightmare before christmas
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Big Mouth’ season 2, ‘RBG,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Big Mouth season 2, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new shows and movies to stream nightmare before christmas
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to connect your computer to a TV
Home Theater

Is bigger really better? How to figure out what size TV you need

What size TV do you need? Here are a few tips for picking the right size, including where to find a TV’s measurements, ideal viewing distance, and picture quality versus size. Not sure what to look for? This guide is for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Caleb Denison
marshall acton ii stanmore woburn bluetooth speakers 1
Home Theater

Marshall’s updated Bluetooth speakers merge improved tech with iconic looks

Marshall's Bluetooth speakers offer up massive sound in a package that replicated the iconic look of amplifiers that helped define rock-and-roll, and now updated versions of these speakers offer improved sound.
Posted By Kris Wouk
time warner cable twc tv internet service roku streaming remote
Movies & TV

Binge away with our guide to the best on-demand streaming services

Looking to waste a weekend bingeing or just putting together a movie night? Find out everything you need, from prices to features, in our guide to the best online streaming sites and services for on-demand movies and TV shows.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

Between sleek form factors, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
ultimate surround sound guide different formats explained sony ht st5000 dolby atmos soundbar
Home Theater

The ultimate surround sound guide: Different formats explained

Wondering which is the best surround sound format for your home theater system? Start by learning the technical differences between the various formats with our ultimate surround sound guide.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata
best black friday stores fashion friends friendship 1345082
Deals

The best Black Friday stores compared: Amazon, Walmart, and more

We've rounded up details about the best sales from today's top retailers, with information about when to shop and what to look for at each. Whether you're browsing in-store or online, we've got you covered.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
devialet phantom reactor speakers
Home Theater

Devialet’s downsized Phantom Reactor speaker still promises huge sound

Devialet's original Phantom speaker wasn't exactly ultra-portable, with a fairly large footprint and the weight to match. Now the company has unveiled the Phantom Reactor, a new model that shrinks the size but keeps the sound.
Posted By Kris Wouk
google 3rd generation chromecast everything to know update
Home Theater

Google’s Chromecast gets a minor update and bundle options, but not much else

It seemed certain that Google would unveil an updated Chromecast during its October 9 Made by Google event, but while a new Chromecast is now available for purchase, it’s easy to see why Google didn’t give it any stage time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Daredevil
Movies & TV

Latest 'Daredevil' season 3 preview drops big hints about new villain's identity

Season 3 of Daredevil will premiere October 19 on Netflix, so here is everything we know about the next set of adventures featuring Marvel Comics' man without fear before the third season's debut.
Posted By Rick Marshall