Help a forest sprout when you buy House of Marley’s Uplift 2 Wireless headphones

House of Marley, the audio manufacturer known for its eco-friendly business practices based on the “One love, one world” philosophy of Bob Marley (and really nice turntables), announced a new pair of wireless earphones, the Uplift 2 Wireless.

The Uplift 2 is built with Forest Stewardship Council-certified (FSC) wood, recyclable aluminum, and polylactic acid (PLA) plant-based bioplastics. Not only are these materials ecologically responsible, they are also lightweight and durable, making for a portable pair of earphones that you can feel good about wearing.

That lightweight design extends beyond just the materials used, however.

Unlike some other wireless headphones, which feature a solid neck back, the Uplift 2 Wireless features a long tangle-free braided cable with the earbuds at either end, which are angled for a more ergonomic fit. A small battery housing sits mid-way through the cable that rests behind the neck, and a choke-free magnetic clasp that can be used to adjust the fit. There is also a small in-line microphone and three-button control.

Durability also goes beyond just the materials used, as the Uplift 2 Wireless is IPX4 sweat- and splash-proof, which House of Marley says makes them easily transition from “suit to sport,” or at the very least will make them safe to wear in the rain or during workouts.

While sustainability and design are important, for the performance-minded consumer, the Uplift 2 Wireless is an upgrade from the previous Uplift models. House of Marley claims the Uplift Wireless 2’s 9mm drivers are crisper and more balanced than the previous Uplift model’s, with a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response, and features 10-plus hours of playback on a single charge. As for connectivity, the Uplift 2 wireless can be connected to playback devices via Bluetooth.

The Upllift 2 Wireless will be available starting November 20 for $80 directly from House of Marley’s online store or pre-ordered on Amazon and come in black, silver, or brass color schemes. The package includes three sets of ear gels in varied sizes and a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) carrying bag made from recycled plastic bottles. House of Marley partners with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted, which plants a tree per dollar donated. For every product sold by House of Marley, the company will contribute to planting up to 75,000 trees worldwide “in an effort to spread awareness of global deforestation.”