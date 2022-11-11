 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Mobile
  4. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to change the eartips of the Google Pixel Buds Pro

Sakshi Udavant
By

Whether you're a power user or someone trying out the fantastic Pixel Buds Pro for the first time, it's important to ensure you're using the best-fitting ear tips for an optimal listening experience. If your earbuds are too loose, the background noises can seep into your ear and noise cancellation won't be as effective.

Dirty earbuds can also be a culprit to poor-sounding cans, so we recommend checking your Pixel Buds Pro eartips and cleaning them or just changing them if the sound quality isn't optimal. Fortunately, changing the eartips on the Pixel Buds Pro is pretty easy. Just follow the steps below.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro

  • Smartphone

  • Extra eartips

Four individual Pixel Buds Pro headphones sit on a pink background.
Google

Remove the eartips you're using

If you're already using the Pixel Buds Pro and just want to change the pair of eartips, first remove the current eartips from the earbuds. You can do this with your hands or using a soft cloth.

Step 1: Pinch the eartip and gently twist it to separate it from the earbud's body.

Step 2: Use a little more force if it feels stuck, but make sure you don't pull too hard to avoid tearing and damage.

Pixel Bud Eartips.

Choose your replacement eartips

Most earbuds, including the Pixel Buds Pro, come with extra eartips in the box, saving you the cost of buying additional pairs. If you're not a fan of the provided tips or if you run out of fresh tips to use, they're pretty easy to come by. But before you choose:

Step 1: You may have already done the handy Eartip Seal Check" to help you confirm the right size eartips for you. If you have, then you already know which size is best for you.

Step 2: With your perfect fit in hand, use the provided tips in the box or buy new ones from other brands as long as they're compatible with the Pixel Buds Pro.

Here's an example: Comply Ear Tips for Google Pixel Buds Pro

We recommend using the default Google eartips for the best results.

Pixel Buds Pro and the case.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Install the new eartips

With the previous eartips removed, you can just plug your new eartips onto the earbuds.

Step 1: Pinch the new eartip with your fingers.

Step 2: Place the broader side of the eartip toward the earbud and press it in.

Google Pixel Buds Pro black.

Step 3: Check if it's fitted correctly by gently pulling it out. It shouldn't come off too easily. You can also perform the eartip seal test again to make sure the fit is right.

If you're still struggling to remove the old eartip or fitting the new one, consider cleaning your earbuds so there's no dust or sticky wax getting in the way. If the earbud is damaged, no tips will fit perfectly, and we recommend buying a new pair of the earbuds instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
The best Bluetooth speakers for 2022: Marshall, Sonos, JBL, and more
The Marshall Emberton II sitting on a table.
How to switch from Spotify to Apple Music
Spotify and Apple Music transfer on a smartphone.
It’s still not cheap, but the best TV just got $600 cheaper
The 97-inch LG OLED EVO G2.
How to connect your AirPods to an Apple TV
Apple AirPods held in hand.
Last-generation Apple TV 4K just got a huge price cut — under $100
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.
The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more
best streaming TV service
Walmart Black Friday: Get this Samsung 85-inch TV at $500 off
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
Walmart has an LG OLED TV for less than $1,000 — save $600 today
lg 55 inch 4k oled smart tv deal walmart november 2022 b2
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720
Don’t miss your chance to get this 65-inch Sony 4K TV for $580
sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020
Roku looks to make live sports easier to find
Live sports on Roku.
Philo: Everything to know about the live TV streaming service
Philo TV screenshot