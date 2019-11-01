How to download movies and shows from Apple TV

Imagine you’re settled in the backseat of a car, ready to enjoy some Apple TV on your iPhone or iPad during a long road trip or your daily commute. Don’t let a poor wireless signal reception or a limited data plan ruin your viewing experience.

Instead, download your favorite TV shows and movies before you hit the road. Whether you want to catch up on the latest dramas or keep the kids entertained with quality children’s content, we’ll guide you through the simple steps to download everything you need.

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Difficulty Easy Duration 1 minute What You Need Apple TV subscription

An iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Vision Pro

How to download Apple TV movies and shows on iPhone or iPad

Most people download movies and TV shows to watch them on the go, and there’s no better place to do it than on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s how to download your favorite Apple TV shows and movies on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 1: Open the Apple TV app and search or browse for the movie, show, or event you want to save for later.

Step 2:Tap the download button in the top-right corner. If it is a TV show, you can download the whole season at once.

Step 3: To download an individual episode, tap the three-dot menu and select Download.

Step 4: Head to the Library tab and select Downloaded to find and play everything you have saved.

If the Download button is missing or greyed out, do not panic just yet. It usually means one of two things: either you have hit your download limit, or the channel providing that particular show simply does not allow downloads. I will explain both of these further down.

How to download Apple TV shows and movies on Mac

I personally prefer to watch content on my Mac. Not only does it offer a bigger screen, but it also has better speakers that improve the media experience. Thankfully, unlike Netflix or other popular streaming platforms that don’t offer a native app, Apple TV not only has a native Mac app, but it also lets you download content for offline viewing.

Step 1: Open the Apple TV app and find the movie, show, or event you want to download.

Step 2: For movies and events, click the Download button in the top-right corner.

Step 3: For TV shows, open the episode, click the three-dot button, then select Download.

Step 4: You can find your downloads under the Library section.

That’s it. Now you are ready to watch your favorite shows and movies without an internet connection.

How to download Apple TV shows and movies on Apple Vision Pro

If you are one of a few hundred Apple Vision Pro owners, you will be happy to know that you can download Apple TV shows and movies for offline viewing on your Vision Pro. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Apple TV app.

Step 2: Find the TV show, film, or event you want to watch offline.

Step 3: Pinch and hold the title until the Download option appears, then tap it.

Step 4: Open the sidebar, tap Library, then tap Downloaded to find your saved content.

Where you cannot download content

Here is something worth knowing before you go hunting for the download button on your living room setup: downloading is not available everywhere. If you are using an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, a smart TV, a streaming device, or watching through tv.apple.com on a browser, you are limited to streaming only. There is no offline option for these platforms, so plan accordingly if you are relying on your big-screen setup for travel prep.

How long do downloads last?

This is the part that trips a lot of people up, so pay attention. Downloads are not permanent, and the expiration rules can vary depending on what you are watching.

For most Apple TV channels, your downloaded content sticks around for up to 30 days before it disappears. Some channels are stricter and might expire their downloads sooner, so do not assume every show follows the same 30-day rule.

Content downloaded through your Apple TV subscription has an additional twist. Once you press play, the clock starts ticking, and you only get 48 hours to finish watching before it expires. Alternatively, if you never start watching it at all, it will still expire 30 days after you download it. Whichever limit hits first is the one that applies, so if you download something and forget about it for a month, do not be surprised when it is gone.

Watch out for download limits

Beyond expiration dates, there are also caps on how much you can download at once. Some Apple TV channels restrict how many titles you can download simultaneously, and there might also be a limit on how many devices you can download the same content to.

Your overall Apple TV subscription might also cap the total number of titles you can have downloaded at any given time. If you bump into this limit, the app will let you know with an alert. You can learn more about the limits on Apple’s support page.

The fix is simple: delete some episodes or movies you have already finished watching from your device, or from another device tied to your account or family sharing group, to free up space for new downloads.

Streaming limits if you are not downloading

If you are streaming instead of downloading, there are limits here too, and they are worth knowing if you have a household full of people trying to watch different things at once.

With a standard Apple TV subscription, you typically get 6 simultaneous streams for most content, though some specific titles might restrict that number further.

If you have an Apple Music student subscription that includes Apple TV access, you are limited to only one device streaming at a time, so you cannot stream on your phone while your roommate has it up on the TV.

For Apple TV channels specifically, most allow up to three simultaneous streams, but this number can change slightly depending on the individual channel rules.

Final thoughts

Downloading content from the Apple TV app is genuinely one of those features that quietly makes life easier once you actually start using it. Whether you are prepping for a long flight or just want a backup for when your Wi-Fi decides to act up, knowing exactly how to download, where you can do it, and how long you actually have before things expire will save you from a lot of frustration later. Just remember to plan your downloads a little ahead of time, given the 30-day and 48-hour windows, and you should be set for your next binge session.