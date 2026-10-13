How to pre-order Apple HomeView, HomePod mini 2, and the new Apple TV 4K

Apple’s Welcome Home event introduced three pieces of hardware you can already order. HomeView is the biggest addition, giving Apple its first dedicated smart home display, while the HomePod mini 2 and Apple TV 4K have both received substantial upgrades.

The release schedule is split across the next month. HomePod mini 2 arrives first on October 30. HomeView and the new Apple TV 4K follow on November 13. Apple also revealed a much larger Home Collection of cameras, locks, thermostats, and sensors, but those accessories aren’t going on sale yet. Below are the prices, shipping dates, and options for each of the three available devices.

What can you pre-order today?

Apple HomeView: HomeView starts at $299 and will be available from November 13. It has a 7-inch Liquid Retina display attached to an adjustable speaker base and comes in silver, starlight, rose pink, and space gray. Apple is also making a wall-mounted version, which costs the same, although the mounting hardware is sold separately.

HomePod mini 2: Apple has priced the new HomePod mini at $149, with availability beginning October 30. Buyers can choose between pink, green, blue, white, and midnight. Inside, Apple has moved to the S10 chip, and Siri AI support will arrive later through a software update. The speaker can also be used as part of a four-HomePod surround-sound system when paired with the latest Apple TV 4K.

Apple TV 4K: The fourth-generation Apple TV 4K costs $299 and reaches stores on November 13. It moves to the A19 chip, adds far-field microphones for hands-free Siri commands, and gets a new Siri Remote that supports Find My and Precision Finding through a compatible iPhone.

Where can you place an order?

Apple has opened pre-orders for HomeView, HomePod mini 2, and Apple TV 4K through its website and the Apple Store app. HomePod mini 2 has the shortest wait between ordering and release, since it begins shipping on October 30. HomeView and Apple TV 4K have a longer gap, with both scheduled for November 13.

Apple Home Collection is coming later

The other major announcement from Welcome Home was Apple Home Collection, but those accessories are not part of the current pre-order wave. LG is supplying most of the hardware, including the Video Doorbell Wired, Floodlight Cam, Outdoor Cam Plug-In, Indoor Cam Plug-In, Smart Deadbolt Lock, Smart Thermostat, and Temperature Sensor. Schneider Electric is contributing its Home Smart Thermostat and Home Room Sensor. Apple says the first Home Collection products will become available in December, while some accessories will follow in early 2027.