How to pre-order Apple’s new iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5

Apple has refreshed its hardware portfolio with its most ambitious lineup yet. Headlining the company’s September 9 event is its first-ever foldable, the iPhone Duo, and it’s joined by the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and the AirPods 5. Pre-orders for all devices, except the iPhone Duo, begin September 12, with general in-store and online availability starting September 18. The iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order starting October 16, with retail availability set to begin October 23.

Apple will handle pre-orders through its official website and the Apple Store app. The devices will also be available for pre-order through major US carriers and authorized retailers. Here’s a breakdown of available configurations, colors, and where to secure your pre-order.

Configurations and color options

Apple is offering multiple configurations across its latest hardware lineup, from storage options on the new iPhones to different case materials and finishes for the Apple Watch models. Here’s a breakdown of all the options available at launch.

iPhone Duo: Apple’s foldable is available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage. It comes in Star White and Night Sky.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: Both models are available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage. Color options include Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black.

Apple Watch Series 12: The Series 12 comes in 42mm and 46mm case sizes, with Aluminum, Titanium, and Ceramic finishes. Aluminum models are available in Dark Bronze, Light Gold, Black, and Space Gray. Titanium models come in Radiant Gold and Natural, while Ceramic models are available in Pearl White and Night Blue.

Apple Watch Ultra 4: The Ultra 4 comes in a 49mm case made from rugged titanium. You can choose between Black and Natural finishes.

AirPods 5: Apple offers two variants, the standard AirPods 5 and the AirPods 5 with a Wireless Charging Case.

Where can you pre-order Apple’s latest devices?

Pre-orders will be available across major US retail and carrier storefronts, including:

Apple.com

Apple Store app

Apple Store physical retail locations

Amazon

Best Buy

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon

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Ordering directly through Apple remains the primary method to trade in older hardware for instant bill credits or to enroll in the new Apple Upgrade leasing program.

What pre-order deals are available?

Trade-in credit : Apple is offering $35-$885 instant trade-in credits for the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models applied directly toward your purchase total. For the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, the trade-in credit ranges from $30-$430.

: Apple is offering $35-$885 instant trade-in credits for the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models applied directly toward your purchase total. For the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, the trade-in credit ranges from $30-$430. Carrier subsidies : AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are offering monthly bill credits on select unlimited plans with qualifying trade-ins.

: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are offering monthly bill credits on select unlimited plans with qualifying trade-ins. Apple Card savings: Buyers using Apple Card will get 3% Daily Cash and access to interest-free monthly installments.

Which Apple device should you order?

The iPhone Duo is aimed at power users and enthusiasts who want maximum screen real estate and tablet-style multitasking in a pocketable design. The iPhone 18 Pro series is a better fit for traditional smartphone buyers who prioritize pro-grade cameras and long battery life without having to deal with the added concerns of a foldable display.

The Apple Watch Series 12 hits the sweet spot for everyday users who want advanced health and recovery tracking without stepping up to the Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 remains the better choice for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes who need more advanced features, a rugged design, and longer battery life. Meanwhile, the AirPods 5 are the straightforward pick for everyday wireless listening, with active noise cancellation and a more accessible price than Apple’s higher-end AirPods models.