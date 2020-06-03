How to turn off subtitles in HBO Max

HBO Max allows you to access your favorite content from WarnerMedia, including DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, The CW, Crunchyroll, and more. Closed captions are available for those with accessibility requirements, but if you have no need for the feature and it accidentally turns on, you may want to switch it off. Here’s how to turn off closed captions in HBO Max across a variety of different platforms.

Closed captions vs. subtitles

First, we need to establish the difference between closed captions and subtitles. Closed captions are text translations of the audio that you hear; these are typically provided for individuals who are hard of hearing. Subtitles, on the other hand, are designed for audiences who can hear but may need additional information, such as text translations from a foreign language. Subtitles can not be manipulated, but closed captions can be turned on or off when needed.

Adjust closed captions in HBO Max

You can access HBO Max on numerous platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, mobile tablets, and the HBO website. Find your device below, and follow the provided instructions to enable or disable closed captioning.

Mobile devices (iOS & Android)

Step 1: While watching a video, tap the screen.

Step 2: Tap the CC button that appears on-screen.

Step 3: Select to turn closed captions on or off.

HBO website

Step 1: While watching a video, hover your mouse over it.

Step 2: Click the CC button that appears on-screen.

Step 3: Select either On or Off.

Amazon Fire TV

Step 1: While a video is playing, press the Play/Pause button on your remote.

Step 2: Scroll down using the navigation ring to select either On or Off.

Step 3: Click the middle button of the navigation ring to change the state.

Roku TV

Step 1: While a video is playing, press the Star button on your remote.

Step 2: Go to Settings, then Closed Captioning.

Step 3: Select Off to turn captions off or select one of the On options.

Note: On options include On Always for captions to always appear, On Replay for captions to only appear after pressing the replay button, and On Mute for captions to only appear when the volume is muted.

Apple TV

Step 1: While a video is playing, swipe down on the remote’s touch surface.

Step 2: Next, swipe right and choose Subtitles.

Step 3: Select to turn the captions On or Off.

Samsung smart TVs

Step 1: While a video is playing, press the Down button on your remote.

Step 2: Select the CC option, then select On or Off.

Customizing closed captions

If you opt to keep closed captions on while watching a video, you may want to customize the appearance. Not all platforms allow you to adjust captions, but those that do will generally display the option in the same menu where you can switch captions on or off. Standard closed caption adjustments include the font style (size, color, and opacity) and background. By default, most closed captions will display in white with a black or completely clear background, but we encourage you to adjust them for your comfort.

