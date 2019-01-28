Digital Trends
Home Theater

How to watch Super Bowl 2019 online

The Rams will play the Patriots in Super Bowl 2019. Here’s how to watch online.

Will Nicol
By

Dread it. Run from it. The Patriots arrive at the Super Bowl all the same. The Patriots clinched the AFC championship game in overtime, vanquishing the Kansas City Chiefs for their fourth Super Bowl berth in five years. They’ll play the Los Angeles Rams, who overcame a similarly dramatic (and much more controversial) battle against the Saints. Super Bowl LIII has an air of fate to it; in 2002, the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, beginning the seemingly endless NFL reign of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Nearly two decades later, the weathered Patriots face off against a much younger, LA-based Rams team which includes the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history in Sean McVay, and a second-year quarterback in Jared Goff. Will the Patriots conquer the Rams once again? Or will the fledgling Rams usurp the throne, launching a cycle of “Is Brady washed-up?” think pieces that will end when the GOAT inevitably leads his team to the Super Bowl again next year? However things shake out, Super Bowl LIII promises to be exciting. Here’s how to watch it.

CBS Sports website and app

Date: Sunday, February 3
Time: 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Teams: Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots

CBS is broadcasting the game this year, and viewers will have a few options for watching. You can watch for free on the CBS Sports website, or through the CBS sports app. For mobile users, the CBS Sports app is available on iOS and Android. The app is also available on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Live TV streaming services

Cable cutters can also watch the Super Bowl (unless they subscribe to Sling TV). CBS Sports is available on most live TV streaming services, including PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Now (with the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” packages), and the sports-focused FuboTV. If you haven’t cut cable out of your life yet, but are considering it, we have a guide to everything you need to know.

Antenna TV

If you’ve got an HD antenna, you can also catch the big game, provided CBS is available in your area. You can use Antenna Direct’s locator tool to find out if you can get CBS at your home base; just type your information into the boxes provided. If you don’t already have one, here are some of our favorite antennas to get you hooked up ahead of the game.

Cable or satellite

Assuming you don’t have access to any of the options above, if you subscribe to a TV provider, the absolute easiest way to watch is on your local CBS Sports affiliate over cable or satellite. This is obviously going to be the most reliable option overall, as you won’t have to worry about internet connection speeds or antenna dropouts, nor will you have to fiddle with app downloads or browser windows.

