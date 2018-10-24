Digital Trends
Home Theater

How to watch the World Series, with or without a cable subscription

Kris Wouk
By
how to watch mlb online baltimore orioles v boston red sox
Adam Glanzman / Contributor

The 2018 World Series is upon us, with the Boston Red Sox facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The games all air live on Fox, but that’s far from the only way to watch. Whether you’re a hardcore baseball fan or you’re just looking to occasionally check in and see who’s in the lead, there are plenty of ways to watch the series, whether online, with cable, or without it, and we’ve listed them all here for you.

With an HD antenna

Mohu Blade HD Antenna review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If you don’t want to subscribe to either a pay TV service or a streaming TV service, you can use an antenna to watch the game, provided you live in an area where you can get Fox over the air. If you live anywhere near your local Fox affiliate, you should be able to get by with most indoor antennas, and we’ve got a list of some of the best ones you can buy. If you’re further away from your affiliate, you might need to pull out the big guns. The Mohu Striker, for example, has a range of up to 75 miles, but needs to be mounted either outside or in your attic.

Using a live TV streaming service

Not cable subscriber and don’t want to bother hooking up an antenna just to watch the game? Good news: You don’t have to. There are plenty of live TV streaming services that will let you watch the game, potentially for free, as long as they offer up your local Fox affiliate.

Sling TV might be your best bet if you’re looking to watch the game on the cheap, but be sure to check that it carries your local channels. PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, and Hulu with Live TV will all work as well. If you’re a year-round sports nut, particularly one with a love of soccer, FuboTV is another great option that provides plenty of local channels around the country. Some of these services, including PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, also act as TV Everywhere providers, meaning you may be able to watch the games using Fox Sports Go, with the streaming service as your TV provider login.

Finally, there’s YouTube TV. This service gets its own special shout-out, as it will be airing Fox’s World Series coverage, no matter whether it carries your local affiliate or not, meaning this might be your best bet if you can’t get your local channels via any of the methods listed above.

One thing to keep in mind is that most of these streaming services have a free trial period, which should let you watch at least most of the remaining games in the series for free. You might need to jump between two of them if the series goes the full seven games, but that can help you figure out which streaming service is best for you — in addition to getting you your free baseball fix.

With a cable subscription

If you’re a traditional pay-TV subscriber, whether it’s via cable or satellite, you’ve got a lot of options. Sure, you can just watch the games live on Fox or DVR them and watch them at your leisure, but that’s just the beginning of how you can watch with your subscription.

In addition to airing on Fox, the games will also be available to watch using Fox Sports Go, either via its website or its various apps. Apps are available for iOS and Android, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku are supported, as well as smart TVs on the Android TV platform. You can also watch on your Xbox One game console.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What's new on Netflix and what's leaving in November 2018
Up Next

A.I. can do almost anything now, but here's 6 things machines still suck at
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Hulu logo
Home Theater

What is Hulu with Live TV? Here’s everything you need to know

Hulu with Live TV is a different take on a live TV streaming service, directly integrating live TV into the Hulu app you already know and perhaps love. We've put together a guide with everything you need to know about the service.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double-duty as Blu-ray players, but there's a bit of set up needed. Need help? Here's our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best Apple Watch bands Nomad Sport Strap
Wearables

A strap for everyone: The best Apple Watch bands you can buy right now

If you have an Apple Watch, you know how easy it is to take off the strap it came with, so why not buy yourself another one? Here we've gathered the best Apple Watch bands we've seen so far and there's something for everyone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

Make the most out of your new Apple TV with these must-have apps

If you're looking to turn your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K into an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse, we can help you get started with this list of the best Apple TV apps you can download.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall, Abigail Bassett
roku premiere plus review 2018 1
Product Review

Roku’s new Premiere+ makes a strong case as the best value in streaming land

When it comes to streaming devices, the sheer volume of choices these days can be daunting. While you really can’t go wrong with any Roku, its new Premiere+ stands out for its excellent balance between affordability and performance.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Netflix buffering loading
Home Theater

Banish the buffer screen with these tips for silky-smooth streaming video

If you’ve been having troubles with streaming Internet videos from Netflix and other services in HD, the problem may be your network. Here’s how to make sure your streaming video experience goes smoothly.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata
8k tv everything you need to know
Home Theater

8K TV explained: Everything you need to know about the future of television

Though it may seem that 4K TVs are relatively new, there's another even higher-resolution display technology already here: 8K TV. Are you going to need to upgrade? We've got the answers to that question and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Product Review

Phiaton’s Bolt BT 700 are great true wireless buds with a nifty built-in speaker

With a simple design, solid battery life, and a charging case that offers a built-in Bluetooth speaker, the Phiaton Bolt BT 700 are a great pair of true wireless earbuds at an extremely palatable price.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to turn off subtitles on netflix
Home Theater

Here's how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, no matter the device

Subtitles are great if you want or need them, but they can be a major headache if you’ve somehow turned them on by accident and can’t figure out how to get rid of them. Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it seems.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

Apple might launch a Netflix competitor around the world in 2019

Despite the eventually shelving of its plans for a live TV streaming service, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a service that would compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the first half of 2019.
Posted By Kris Wouk
LG C7 Series OLED65C7P OLED55C7P HLG Review
Home Theater

Curious about HLG HDR? Here's everything you need to know

There are already so many types of HDR signals, so just what is Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG for short) and how is it different from other types of HDR? It may not be used much now, but that is quickly changing.
Posted By Kris Wouk