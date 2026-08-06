Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 review: Hands down, the best bargain earbuds I’ve tested in a while

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 MSRP $230.00 Score Details “If you can find them, get them.” Pros Surprisingly good sound quality

Pretty compact and comfortable

Impressive noise cancellation

IP57 build is a welcome perk

Plenty of neat features Cons Mileage is average at best

Hi-res codecs locked to Huawei

Android app needs sideloading

Controls take a learning curve

Quick summary

I usually find myself sticking to the trinity of Apple, Sony, and Bose, every time someone seeks my advice for premium earbuds. For the first time, I am pushing Huawei in that list. I’ve had the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 in my ears for the better part of four weeks now, swapping them in against the AirPods Pro (3rd gen) and a set of Sony WH-1000XM6 that I keep on my desk for top-shelf comparisons. The proverbial “Premium value” is a phrase every audio label reaches for, and almost none earns. This is one of the rare times I’d sign off on it.

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At nearly $220 to $240 (€199 / £179), the FreeBuds Pro 5 slot in well below Apple, Sony, and Bose. Notably, across most of what I actually judge earbuds on, they match those flagships and edge past a couple of them. The two core aspects that carried them for me are an exceptional fit and fantastic sound. These are among the most comfortable buds I’ve worn, light and pressure-free through hours of listening and a long-haul flight where I usually give up and reach for over-ear headphones.

The acoustic architecture pairs a dynamic woofer with a micro-planar tweeter. To mine — and nearly half a dozen ears that tested the earbuds — that combination delivers rich, controlled bass alongside sparkling, detailed highs. On top of it, the dual-engine AI Active Noise Cancellation system and Bluetooth 6.0 never once gave me any trouble with isolating noise or device connectivity. Club all these conveniences together, and the value on offer is hard to ignore.

They’re not flawless, of course. The US availability is still restricted to third-party importers, and Android users face a frustrating app install conundrum outside the Google Play Store, which I had to work through myself. Furthermore, the best high-bitrate codecs (L2HC 4.0) also stay locked inside Huawei’s own ecosystem, which means it’s basically useless to the rest of us. But despite those hiccups, for anyone chasing flagship sound and isolation without paying flagship money, these are the easiest earbud recommendation I’ve made this year.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 specs: A peek at the innards

Colors Sand, White, Grey, Blue Dimensions (Earbuds) Height: 29.1 mm | Width: 21.8 mm | Depth: 23.7 mm Weight (Earbuds) Approx. 5.5 g Dimensions & Weight (Case) Sand, Grey, White: 65.5 × 46.7 × 22.98 mm, ~43 g

Blue: 66.11 × 46.98 × 24.06 mm, ~46 g Speaker / Audio Drivers Ultra-linear dual-magnet driver & Ultra-thin micro planar diaphragm driver Frequency Response 10 Hz to 48 kHz Audio Technologies Intelligent Dual-engine ANC, Awareness Mode, Human Voice Transparency, Conversation Awareness, Adaptive Volume, Dynamic EQ, Call Noise Cancellation Battery Capacity Earbuds: 60 mAh each

Charging Case: 537 mAh Charging Method Wired: USB-C (5V-0.5A or above)

Wireless: Up to 5 W Charging Time Earbuds in case: ~40 minutes

Case (Wired): ~60 minutes

Case (Wireless): ~150 minutes Battery Life (L2HC/LDAC – High Quality) ANC Off: 8 hrs (earbuds) / 33 hrs (with case)

ANC On: 5 hrs (earbuds) / 22 hrs (with case) Battery Life (AAC – Standard) ANC Off: 9 hrs (earbuds) / 38 hrs (with case)

ANC On: 6 hrs (earbuds) / 25 hrs (with case) Voice Call Duration ANC Off: 5 hrs (earbuds) / 22 hrs (with case)

ANC On: 4 hrs (earbuds) / 18 hrs (with case) Bluetooth & Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, Pop-Up Pair support, Dual-device simultaneous connection Sensors Infrared, Hall, Touch, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Bone acoustic, Press sensor Controls Tap/Pinch: Play/pause, call controls, track navigation

Swipe: Volume adjustment

Press & Hold: Noise control / Voice assistant Water & Dust Resistance Earbuds: IP57

Charging Case: IP54 In The Box Earbuds (L/R), 4 pairs of ear tips (XS, S, M, L), Charging Case, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 design, build, and in-ear fit

Huawei rebuilt the chassis of the FreeBuds Pro 5 to tackle the most persistent problem in true wireless audio, and that’s offering long-haul comfort. By analyzing more than 10,000 ear profiles, the company shaped an asymmetrical housing that braces against the common anatomical pressure points. The result is a body roughly 10% smaller and 6% lighter than the last generation, topping the scale at just 5.5 grams per earbud.

The comfort is the first thing you notice, and it’s the aspect that kept me reaching for them. As a control, I had nearly a dozen friends test them, and they all loved how light and comfortable they are. They settle into the ear canal without digging in or building the nagging pressure that has me yanking audio buds out every hour. The seal leans on soft liquid-silicone tips rather than aggressive deep insertion, so I wore them through full work sessions and four long-haul flights without the ear fatigue that usually sends me reaching for over-ears.

That shallower fit has a secondary benefit too. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 don’t create the plugged-up “occlusion” feeling where your own voice booms inside your skull, which is a big part of why I could leave them in through a whole afternoon of calls and typing. Huawei includes four tip sizes (XS, S, M, L) in the box to dial in that seal, and I’d urge you to actually run the fit test rather than assuming.

In my tests, it bumped me down a size from what I’d have picked naturally and tightened up the bass response noticeably in the process. They also stayed put during light jogs, never threatening to work loose, though I’d still recommend a wingtip option for anything more strenuous than that.

Let’s talk about the case

The charging case is also smaller compared to its predecessor, and against the AirPods Pro, as well. It offers a rounded, pebble-like contour that all but disappears into a pocket. Huawei went with a concealed hinge, so the whole thing stays clean and seamless whether it’s open or shut. There are four finishes to choose from. Sand is a subtle metallic light-gold treated with a film coating that gives the plastic a smooth, smudge-resistant satin texture.

You can also get them in grey, white, and blue shades. The latter looks stunning, by the way. The standout touch on the front of the case is a four-color LED indicator ring. Rather than the usual single status dot, this ring gives you intuitive visual feedback on battery levels, charging speed, and pairing state at a glance, a small flourish that makes the whole thing feel more considered than its price suggests.

On durability and water resistance

For workouts and commutes, the earbuds carry an IP57 ingress rating, which means full dust protection and survival in fresh water down to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Heavy sweat or a sudden downpour isn’t a concern, but Huawei recommends that you don’t wear them while showering, swimming, or any other activity with high-pressure water flow.

The case, on the other hand, holds a lower IP54 rating. That’s enough to shrug off ambient moisture and light splashes to protect the charging contacts, but I’d still keep it out of the sink. The polish on top also gets scuffed pretty quickly, so I’d recommend some care or just slapping a thin case on top.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 app and features

Before I get to the good part, let’s go through the challenge first. On the iPhone, you can easily get the Huawei AI Life app to connect and control the earbuds. For Android, you need the Huawei Audio Connect app. Here’s the bad part. In my region, which is India, the app is simply not available on the Play Store.

When I downloaded an APK build from a third-party repository, the app was stuck on an older firmware and wouldn’t recognize the earbuds. I eventually had to download the Huawei Audio Connect app from the Samsung Galaxy Store on my Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Once the app is installed, the situation is breezy. Customization, firmware updates, and the advanced controls are all easily accessible. The layout is clean and sensibly organized, putting battery percentages, connection management, and ANC modes right up front where I actually want them. Getting the app, though, depends heavily on your platform, and this is the first real friction point.

The earbuds pair and play out of the box over standard Bluetooth without any of this. Of course, if you want to fine-tune controls or update firmware, you’ll have to work through that setup, and it’s a hurdle plenty of people won’t expect.

How’s the connectivity and codec situation?

With Bluetooth 6.0 and a custom stem-integrated antenna module, the FreeBuds Pro 5 held a remarkably stable connection everywhere I took them, including signal-congested train stations that make cheaper buds stutter. Codec support is broad, but which one you actually get is tied to your source device. Huawei’s proprietary L2HC 4.0 lossless protocol reaches up to 2.3 Mbps, but they require a compatible Huawei phone running EMUI 15 or HarmonyOS, so most buyers will never touch them.

On compatible Android devices, you get LDAC for high-resolution streaming. Everything else falls back to standard AAC and SBC codecs for universal playback on iOS and non-LDAC devices. Multipoint support is here too, letting the buds hold two devices at once. And yes, they can also switch between connected devices based on what’s playing or ringing.

Are the gesture controls any good?

The stems pack different types of sensors for hands-free control, and I came away liking the mix more than I expected. A quick pinch on the sides of the stems handles play, pause, and calls, while a pinch-and-hold cycles the ANC modes. Since pinching gives you a little tactile confirmation, I wasn’t triggering accidental inputs every time I adjusted the fit. You know when you’ve activated the assigned pinch gesture. That’s the single biggest advantage pinch controls hold over the tap-based gestures that fire the moment you so much as touch the bud.

Swiping up or down along the flat outer plane adjusts volume smoothly, and I appreciated that it’s a proper continuous swipe rather than a tedious one-step-per-tap system. Internal IMUs add head gesture support, just like the AirPods, so you can nod to accept a call or shake to decline, which feels gimmicky until the first time your hands are full and it just works. Infrared wear detection pauses music the instant you pull a bud out and resumes it when you pop it back in. It’s reliable enough that I stopped thinking about it.

You also get conversation awareness, which automatically drops the volume and flips on the transparency mode when you start talking. It’s a handy trick when you’re at a coffee counter, though it occasionally fired when I was just humming along. The only downside is that the pinch controls take a few days of practice before the gestures become second nature. And until you’re past that learning curve, you’ll most likely fumble the odd track skip.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 sound quality

The heart of the FreeBuds Pro 5 is its hybrid speaker system, and it’s where the engineering money clearly went. Huawei paired an 11mm dual-magnet dynamic driver with a micro-planar magnetic tweeter, giving each its own isolated airflow channel. The rest of the architecture includes a dual-DSP and dual-DAC crossover to handle bass and treble.

The point of all that separation is to let the low frequencies be handled independently from the mids and highs, and Huawei claims it cuts down on harmonic distortion. The practical upshot is that heavy bass never muddies the vocals, and in my listening that held true across genres. In “Burn” by Billie Eilish & Vince Staples, I could clearly feel the rumbling bassline that underlines the entire track. The portion with Staples’ vocals, the static bass beats, and the percussion layer truly shines in this track when listening on the Huawei earbuds.

I’d describe the overall tuning as balanced with bright sparkle and some extra warmth, producing a V-shaped curve. The woofer delivers deep, controlled sub-bass that extends low without bleeding into the lower midrange. As a result, electronic synths and kick drums land with satisfying impact and texture while keeping a tight, quick decay. I ran the usual gauntlet I use to shake out a new set of buds, and the bass held its composure where cheaper drivers turn to mush.

The sub-bass drop on “Bury A Friend” and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish stays taut rather than boomy. On heavier tracks, I didn’t notice any worrisome smearing. Even without spatial audio and EQ set to the default tuning, “Demons” by Doja Catt just sounds more lively with far more pronounced low-frequency rumble that just injects new life into the track.

It is one of those rare pairs of wireless earbuds that actually doesn’t worsen the listening experience in spatial audio mode. Listening to “Juicy” by Instasamka, the thumping bass beats retain their character without getting jarringly intensified. More importantly, the vocals are not distorted. Instead, when they are directionally separated from the background instruments, the singer’s natural voice retains its natural character without any distortion or tonal change. I enjoyed plenty of Southern Indian classics, and enjoyed the experience, even without adjusting the EQ presets.

The midrange is the pleasant surprise. Where so many consumer earbuds scoop the mids out to chase a flashier V-shape curve, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 keep vocals and acoustic instruments naturally forward. Male and female voices hold their authentic timbre and presence even when a dense orchestral or pop mix wants to swallow them. Acoustic-heavy tracks, which are where the mids expose themselves fastest, came through warmly with the pluck and resonance of a guitar string sitting exactly where it should in the mix.

The micro-planar tweeter pulls out impressive detail for high frequencies, offering delicate string resonance and micro-textures that is usually felt only on wired gear. There’s a slight bit of airiness, and on a handful of sibilant tracks, the cymbals felt a tad off. But overall, the output stayed clean on nearly everything I threw at it and never crossed into fatiguing. Imaging and soundstage are excellent, with precise instrumental separation and a real sense of width and depth.

Live recordings also sound pleasant, placing the crowd and the room around the performance rather than flattening it against my eardrum. If you’d rather shape things yourself, the app offers presets (Balanced, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, Classical) plus a 10-band custom graphic EQ spanning 60Hz to 16kHz. When pitted against the AirPods Pro and given to testers, the general consensus was that the Huawei earbuds sound livelier with more depth.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 noise cancellation and transparency

Huawei’s approach to noise cancellation breaks from the norm. Instead of leaning solely on the dynamic driver to pump out anti-noise, the FreeBuds Pro 5 use both the woofer and the micro-planar tweeter to generate out-of-phase cancellation signals, a setup Huawei calls Dual-Engine ANC. A MIMO AI perception model analyzes the ambient noise around you up to 400,000 times per second and adjusts on the fly.

When out on noisy commutes, the whole kit delivers noise isolation that holds its own against far pricier rivals. In my experience, it sits pretty close to the Apple AirPods Pro 3 level, a notch below the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 and Sony’s latest, and comfortably ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro 4. Thankfully, there is no hissing to be heard. However, when I asked a few volunteers, they leaned towards the AirPods Pro 3 for noise cancellation.

In a quiet room with windows open, the Huawei earbuds did a better job at silencing the keyboard clanking, but the AirPods Pro 3, while the Apple earbuds had a slight edge at minimizing the bird and insect chatter. In my most recent work session in a buzzing cafe that was buzzing with loud conversations, I had to crank up the volume all the way up to 50% in order to completely silence the external chatter.

Coming to ANC, you get four modes in total. Smart (or Dynamic) reads the room and scales suppression to match, and it’s the setting I left on for most of my testing since it saved me from constantly reaching for the stem. Cozy is tuned for quiet spaces like libraries or home offices, and it is claimed to wipe out subtle HVAC hum with minimal ear pressure. General is the everyday setting for streets, cafes, and commutes.

The Ultra throws everything at maximum attenuation, knocking down airplane cabin drone and subway rumble by over 80%. I put Ultra through the two scenarios that matter most to me, which included a long flight and a daily metro ride. On the plane, it flattened the engine drone into a distant, ignorable hush. Personally, it’s the single biggest quality-of-life win these buds delivered, and on the metro it took the worst of the tunnel roar off the top so that I didn’t have to crank up the volume levels.

Where ANC still shows its limits is against sudden higher-frequency noise. For example, a conversation on the next table or a child’s cry cuts through in a way that steady low-end drone never does. The Ultra mode for noise cancellation is impressive, but it also adds a faint hiss into the mix. I usually went through my daily business on general mode. Interestingly, the earbuds also offer a mode where you can perform noise cancellation with a single earbud. Technically, it works, but the experience just feels odd.

Transparency mode feeds the noise from the outside world back in through the external beamforming mics without any latency issues. More importantly, it keeps spatial directionality accurate enough that I could cross a busy street or hold a quick chat without ever pulling a bud out. The sound processing is also natural rather than the tinny passthrough audio some rivals still struggle with. Two of my colleagues mentioned that the transparency mode actually sounds more natural than the AirPods Pro 3.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 mic and call quality

Call quality turned out to be one of the FreeBuds Pro 5’s real strengths. Each earbud stacks three external microphones alongside a Bone Voiceprint Pickup (VPU) sensor that reads the jawbone vibrations of your own speech, letting the AI noise suppression lock onto your voice and strip the rest of the audio signals away.

Even on a windy street or in a loud urban crush, the person on the other end heard me clearly. Even when the background was buzzy, my voice still came through with a natural tone rather than the over-processed warble that plagues a lot of wireless earbuds. I ran the test I always fall back on, taking a call from a busy roadside with traffic passing a few feet away, and the person on the other end had no idea where I was until I told them.

The VPU does occasionally clip the very start of a word if you begin talking abruptly. This is a well-known quirk of bone-conduction audio tech that I’ve tested on a bunch of sporty earbuds, but it’s a minor trade-off for how cleanly it isolates speech. For anyone who lives on calls or records the odd voice note on the move, this one’s a solid convenience worth buying into.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 battery life

The per-charge mileage on the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 is competitive, but how far you go depends heavily on the codec and which features you’re running. With ANC off on standard AAC or SBC, you’ll see up to 9 hours on a single charge. When you reap the perks of ANC with those same codecs, the battery output falls closer to six hours of continuous playback, which lined up with my own listening.

As you combine ANC and a high-bitrate codec like LDAC or L2HC, the numbers drop to nearly five hours. That’s the unsurprising price you pay for the extra fidelity. If you factor in the case, you’re looking at up to 38 hours of total playback with ANC disabled, which is plenty for a week of commutes between top-ups. I usually ended a full day of work with plenty of calls and music playback without ever hearing a low-battery beep. On a few occasions, I just enabled reverse wireless charging on my phone, put the charging case on the back, and got some extra juice without ever reaching for a wire.

Talking about charging, it’s pretty quick. When hooked to a USB-C cable, the earbuds go from empty to full inside the case in about 43 minutes, and dropping the case on a Qi wireless pad tops it back up in over an hour. Huawei also builds in Smart Battery Care in the app, which learns your daily charging habits and dynamically caps the voltage to avoid overcharging overnight, quietly protecting the cells without you thinking about it.

Should you buy?

For most people, the answer to the above question is an easy “yes.” If you want flagship-tier sound, comfort, and noise cancellation without handing over $300, the FreeBuds Pro 5 are an awesome bargain. They’re the pair I’d point a friend to who cares about how music actually sounds, spends hours a day with buds in, or lives on calls from noisy places. The dual-driver setup, the all-day fit, and the surprisingly strong mics make them punch well above their price bracket. After a few weeks of daily use, I never once felt like I was compromising to save money.

There are, however, two areas where I’d steer elsewhere. If you’re an Android user who can’t stomach sideloading an app just to update firmware, or you’re in the US and would rather not gamble on a third-party importer for warranty support, the compromises may outweigh the perks. Plus, if you specifically want that Huawei lossless codec, it only unlocks with a Huawei phone, so most buyers should treat it as a non-factor. For the money, I haven’t tested anything that does more, and that’s not a sentence I get to write often at this price.

If you’re shopping the competitive $200 to $250 bracket, a few strong alternatives each make a different trade-off. Broadly, the FreeBuds Pro 5 sit around $220 to $240 with their dual 11mm-plus-planar driver setup and IP57 protection, leading on value and vocal clarity. Sony’s WF-1000XM6 costs $329, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro land at $249, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 sits at $299 with only an IPX4 rating.

Why not try

Sony’s flagship buds are still the benchmark for detail retrieval, warm audiophile tuning, and system-wide LDAC support, and their app works fully across both iOS and Android straight from Google Play, which sidesteps Huawei’s biggest headache. The catch is price, closer to $300 and up, and a larger housing that can wear on smaller ears over a long session.

For anyone deep in the Samsung world, these are the obvious pick, with seamless ecosystem switching, 24-bit streaming over Samsung’s Seamless Codec, and the same IP57 rating as the Huawei. The trade-offs: their ANC and battery life trail the FreeBuds Pro 5 slightly, and you lose a chunk of the customization the moment you step off a Samsung device.

If silencing the world is your top priority, Bose still owns the crown, with unmatched noise isolation and convincing Immersive Spatial Audio that makes them a frequent-flyer favorite. You pay for it, though, at $299, in a larger case, with a lower IPX4 dust and water rating than Huawei’s IP57 safeguard.

How I tested

I used the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 as my primary listening device for two weeks. In that span, I kept them connected to my iPhone 17 Pro using the Huawei Life app, and my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 through the Huawei Audio Connect app. For audio testing, I predominantly relied on Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited with audio quality set to the highest standard on each service. For a proper qualitative analysis, I compared them against my third-generation AirPods Pro.

To test noise cancellation and transparency, I wore them in buzzing cafes, coworking spaces, underground rail, busy malls, marketplaces, two flights, and plenty of open cab rides. For a neutral perspective, I had at least four people listen to them and collected their feedback on the audio performance. Mic quality with narration while connected to a MacBook Pro, and on mobile devices through voice calls over a 5G cellular network, WhatsApp, and Microsoft Teams.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Do the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 support wireless charging?

Yes, they do. Wireless top-up is supported at 5W.

What devices are they compatible with?

They work with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices by linking over Bluetooth. For deep controllers, Huawei’s mobile app is available for Android and iOS.

Do they support ANC?

Yes, they support noise cancellation across different strength levels, and there’s a transparency mode, as well.