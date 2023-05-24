Hulu deal gets you streaming The Kardashians & more for $2

If you’re excited to watch the latest season of The Kardashians or you’re simply keen to check out everything else Hulu has to offer, there’s an amazing Hulu deal going on right now. Sign up today and you can enjoy Hulu for just $2 per month for the next three months. That means you save 74% off the regular price of Hulu (with ads) making this the perfect time to embrace the streaming giant. Keen to know more? Here’s what you need to know or you can just hit the buy button below.

Why you should sign up for Hulu

Hulu is more than just the best place to watch The Kardashians Season 3. The on-demand video service offers some fantastic TV shows and movies, across select devices including all things iOS, Android, your games consoles, Fire TV and Fire Stick, Chromecast, and pretty much all smart TVs.

The best shows on Hulu are pretty special. One new highlight is A Small Light from National Geographic which tells the story of Miep Gies, one of the many people who helped shelter Anne Frank and her family during World War II. Alternatively, there’s spy thriller, Class of ’09 with Brian Tyree Henry which should grip anyone who loves espionage dramas. On a much lighter note, there’s How I Met Your Father and Animaniacs to entertain the family.

For movie fans, the best movies on Hulu give you and your household plenty of entertainment too. Recently added is The Hunger Games in anticipation for the prequel coming to theaters later this year. There’s also IT, the classic story of an evil clown terrorizing a town, while crime fans will adore Once Upon a Time in America. There’s something for everyone here with Despicable Me entertaining the kids and proving to be a great movie night for all.

Right now, you can sign up for Hulu for just $2 for the first three months. Working out at just $6 for a whole heap of entertainment, this is a deal not to be missed. Everyone loves to have options when relaxing in front of the TV. Sign up now and embrace the potential.

