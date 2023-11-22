Hulu Black Friday deal gets you streaming for just $1/month

Black Friday deals aren’t just about physical items — they can also involve big savings on your favorite streaming services too. Right now, you can sign up to Hulu for just $1 a month. What makes this deal even better is that it costs that much every month for the entire first year so you only end up paying $12 for the whole year. Pretty great, right? It’s the Hulu (with ads) plan so you’ll need to catch a few ads but for $12 overall, it’s still a fantastic deal. All you need to do is make sure to sign up before November 28 to benefit. Here’s a quick look at why Hulu is worth your time and money.

Why you should sign up for Hulu

Hulu is a long running streaming service with a huge wealth of content. It often provides users early access to popular series from multiple traditional networks meaning you typically only have to wait a week or even just a day for a lot of the latest episodes of your favorite shows. One of the best online streaming services, Hulu has a huge library of content.

The best movies on Hulu are numerous. Right now, there are a lot of Christmas movies but there are also recent releases such as A Haunting in Venice along with recent favorites such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Keep an eye out for a wide variety of genres like Doctor Sleep, Nightmare Alley, The Banshees of Inisherin and much more.

When it comes to TV shows, Hulu is just as diverse. The best shows on Hulu include originals like Only Murders in the Building, as well as collaborations like A Murder at the End of the World and Fargo. Look out for favorites like American Horror Story, Bob’s Burgers, Welcome to Wrexham, and many others. Regardless of who’s in your household, there’s going to be something to satisfy every taste with Hulu.

Hulu is currently available for just $1 per month for the first year so you pay just $12 for a whole year’s entertainment. The offer is available to new customers and past customers who cancelled more than one month ago. It’s also available to existing standalone Disney+ and ESPN+ subscribers. It’s a bargain for the amount of entertainment you get.

