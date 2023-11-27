 Skip to main content
Hulu Cyber Monday deal gets you a year of service for $12

While many Cyber Monday deals are for physical items like TVs and laptops, Hulu has emerged with a fantastic streaming deal. If you sign up today, you can enjoy Hulu for just $1 a month for the entire first year of your subscription. That means you pay just $12 for a whole year’s worth of entertainment. It’s the Hulu (with ads) plan so you’ll see a few ads along the way but this is an incredibly cheap streaming deal that no one should turn down. You’re going to need to be fast though as the deal ends on November 28 so you only have hours left to take advantage. You’re not going to regret it but if you need some more insight, read on while we take you through why Hulu is worth it.

Why you should sign up for Hulu

Hulu is a long running streaming service with a huge wealth of content. It often provides users early access to popular series from multiple traditional networks meaning you typically only have to wait a week or even just a day for a lot of the latest episodes of your favorite shows. One of the best online streaming services, Hulu has a huge library of content.

The best movies on Hulu are numerous. Right now, there are a lot of Christmas movies but there are also recent releases such as A Haunting in Venice along with recent favorites such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Keep an eye out for a wide variety of genres like Doctor Sleep, Nightmare Alley, The Banshees of Inisherin and much more.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

When it comes to TV shows, Hulu is just as diverse. The best shows on Hulu include originals like Only Murders in the Building, as well as collaborations like A Murder at the End of the World and Fargo. Look out for favorites like American Horror Story, Bob’s Burgers, Welcome to Wrexham, and many others. Regardless of who’s in your household, there’s going to be something to satisfy every taste with Hulu.

Hulu is currently available for just $1 per month for the first year so you pay just $12 for a whole year’s entertainment. The offer is available to new customers and past customers who cancelled more than one month ago. It’s also available to existing standalone Disney+ and ESPN+ subscribers. It’s a bargain for the amount of entertainment you get.

