Hulu With Live TV is getting more expensive; will YouTube TV follow suit?

Phil Nickinson
By

Here we go again. Hulu With Live TV — currently the No. 1 livestreaming service in the United States with 4 million subscribers — is increasing prices starting December 21. Starting then, you’ll have to pay $70 a month for the service, which also includes access to the full Hulu on-demand catalog. That’s $5 more a month than the current price.

It’s the latest in a continuing trend for streaming services, which often see price increases every year or so. Hulu With Live TV last increased things in November 2020, bringing it in line with its closest competitor, YouTube TV, which (for now) remains at $65 a month. FuboTV, which has about a quarter of the subscribers, also costs $65 a month.

Hulu’s on-demand plan increased prices in October by $1 a month or $10 a year — which came to $7 or $70, respectively.

And Hulu will still have options to get rid of most on-demand advertising, as well be a part of the Disney Bundle, which gets you Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for a single fee.

Hulu on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu With Live TV has more than 75 linear and on-demand channels, as well as local affiliates from ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC — though those will vary depending on where you live. Hulu is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and in a web browser.

Here’s how the full Hulu plans break down after this latest increase:

  • Hulu on-demand: $7 a month or $70 a year with ads; $13 a month without ads
  • Hulu With Live TV: $70 a month with ads on on-demand; $76 a month without ads

There’s also an option for Hulu With Live TV without access to the on-demand content, but that’s only a dollar less than the new Live price that includes on-demand and really isn’t worth considering.

And the usual add-ons remain available, too. There’s expanded DVR or unlimited screens for $10 a month each, or you can bundle them together for $15 a month. There’s also additional entertainment networks for $8 a month, a sports add-on for $10 a month, and a Spanish-language option for $5 a month.

