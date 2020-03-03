On January 30, Sony closed the doors on its Playstation Vue, which for several years was the only live-TV streaming option for owners of Sony’s PlayStation 4 and 4 Pro gaming consoles. YouTube TV was the first service to fill the void left by PSVue’s demise, but now PlayStation owners have a second choice and it’s bound to be a popular one: Hulu + Live TV is now available on PS4.

“Current PlayStation 4 users who already have Hulu can easily switch to Hulu + Live TV through their account settings on Hulu.com. Viewers who are already subscribed to Hulu + Live TV will also now be able to access and watch live channels through the Hulu app on PlayStation 4,” said a Hulu press release.

Hulu + Live TV enjoys wide device support, including select Roku models, fourth-generation or newer Apple TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Google’s Chromecast, along with the Xbox One, Xbox 360, the Nintendo Switch, and most recently, Android TV. But the PlayStation 4 console was a notable exception until today.

Hulu + Live TV is a popular option for cord-cutters looking to save some money while retaining access to their favorite broadcasters. For the service’s base package price of $55 per month, you get more than 65 channels, including the four major networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, plus ESPN, which is a big win if you’re a sports fan.

Optional add-ons include HBO ($15 per month), Cinemax ($10 per month), Showtime ($11 per month), and Starz ($9 per month).

Hulu + Live TV makes a lot of sense for Hulu subscribers who are now looking to ditch cable or satellite entirely, but if you’re not yet on the Hulu bandwagon, it’s worth checking out the other live TV option for the PlayStation consoles: YouTube TV.

At five dollars less per month that Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV offers an almost identical lineup of channels, plus it benefits from an exclusive unlimited cloud DVR feature. In the past, you couldn’t add HBO to a YouTube TV subscription but soon that difference will be erased, too.

Still, Disney and ESPN lovers might find that Hulu + Live TV is the better option. Even though technically Disney only promotes a bundle offer that includes Disney+, EPSN+, and Hulu for $13 per month, we’ve discovered a way that you can save some money and swap in Hulu + Live TV instead.

