I found an LG 70-inch TV under $500 in the Cyber Monday sales

Jennifer Allen
An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.
One of the best Cyber Monday TV deals is predictably from Walmart — always a great retailer for TVs. Right now, you can buy a LG 70-inch 4K TV for $498 so you save $150 off the regular price of $648. One of the more appealing Cyber Monday deals, it’s ideal if you want a sizeable 4K TV for your living room and adore big savings. Who doesn’t, right? Here’s what you need to know before the sale ends soon.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch 4K TV

For a straightforward but great 4K experience, LG is one of the best TV brands around. It has all the essentials you need. Its a5 Gen5 AI processor is able to capably upscale content to 4K with enhanced picture and sound quality. It also has a dedicated game optimizer mode so that games are instantly improved as soon as you start playing with optimal settings automatically kicking in.

When watching anything, you can enjoy active HDR with HDR10 Pro support providing scene-by-scene picture adjustments that are conducted automatically. There’s also support for gaming specifications like ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. Some of those features are the kind we would expect from some of the best TVs so this is great value for money. It also has AI Brightness Control so the screen is automatically adjusted according to the lighting in your room.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

When finding something to watch, you’ll appreciate that the LG 70-inch 4K TV has webOS 22 which is a breeze to use when finding your favorite streaming apps or accessing one of the 300+ free LG channels too. You can even receive sports alerts with real-time updates if you’re a big sports fan. At all times, you can use Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple AirPlay to get things done.

Of course, due to the hefty size of the LG 70-inch 4K TV, you’ll be able to see everything clearly. This is a TV that’s well designed for sports, movies, and gaming thanks to being so large.

Packed with all the essentials, this LG 70-inch 4K TV usually costs $648. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $498 representing fantastic value for anyone seeking a quality 70-inch TV for less. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

