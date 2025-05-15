 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Ifi’s Up Travel is an audiophile-grade, pocket Bluetooth transmitter

By
Ifi Up Travel.
Ifi

You’ll find plenty of Bluetooth transmitters on Amazon that will let you connect your wireless headphones or earbuds to an airplane’s seatback entertainment systems, but few do double-duty as a Bluetooth receiver, and I’ve yet to find one that offers the sheer number of codec choice as Ifi’s new Up Travel.

Ifi Up Travel.
Ifi

At $99, the Up Travel is among the pricier options for this kind of device, and probably not the right option if you just need simple connectivity. However, if you’re passionate about wireless audio quality, it could be money well spent. Inside the tiny, flip-open enclosure, which works like an automotive key fob, Ifi has used separate chips for Bluetooth transmission and digital-to-analog conversion (DAC) functions, plus there’s a dedicated clock circuit, which can often be the weakest link in a digital audio signal path.

Recommended Videos

You can use the dongle as a transmitter (taking an analog signal and sending it wirelessly to your headphones) or as a receiver (sending wireless audio to a hi-fi system or car audio system from your phone). In both cases, you can choose from a big list of high quality Bluetooth codecs:

  • SBC
  • AAC (receive only)
  • aptX
  • aptX HD
  • aptX LL (low latency) (transmit only)
  • aptX Adaptive
  • LDAC
  • LHDC/HWA (receive only)

Switching codecs is easy. A dedicated button cycles through the list, with a color-coded LED confirming which one is active (yellow for AAC, light blue for LDAC, dark blue for aptX, etc.) The same button can also be used to alter the sample rate of the DAC: 44.1-48kHz or 88.2-96kHz.

Ifi Up Travel.
Ifi

When using the Up Travel as a transmitter, you can still use voice applications like calling or Zoom, using the dongle’s built-in microphone. It has Qualcomm’s cVc technology — the same algorithms used on a wide variety of wireless headphones and earbuds to minimize background sounds when you talk.

Related

Like other options such as the AirFly Pro, you can connect two headphones or earbuds to the Up Travel for simultaneous listening. The Ifi Nexis app can be used to access customization options and update firmware.

The only downside, relatively speaking, is battery life. Ifi rates it about 10 hours, which is less than you’ll get from similar devices. You’ll also need to buy a dual-prong adapter in case you end up on a plane with one of these older audio interfaces.

You can buy the Up Travel at ifi-audio.com.

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…

Editors’ Recommendations

Spotify DJ now takes song requests just like real life, minus the judgement
Spotify DJ taking a vocal song request.

Remember the nights at the club when you requested a certain song to a DJ and, when they start playing that song, your friends would get upset at you for it? Spotify has announced that Spotify DJ will now take your song requests just like a real-life DJ would, but within the privacy of your home, car, or gym without judgement from other people.

Per a press release published on Tuesday, the music-streaming streaming platform said that Spotify DJ will take song requests from with just the sound of your voice, much like Alexa or Siri would, provided you're a Premium subscriber. However, Spotify DJ goes further than just taking specific song requests. It will take song suggestions based on your favorite genre, mood, artist, or any activity you're partaking in right now. If you say, "Play me some early 2000s songs," it will play you music by 50 Cent, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, or Evanescence. If you're getting ready to head out to a music festival, you can say "Play me some house music to pump me up for Coachella."

Read more
Sony WH-1000XM6 are close to launch, so the XM5s are on sale
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on a wall hook.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are set to be unveiled on May 15, after Sony posted a YouTube Premiere placeholder online teasing a new product announcement with the silhouette of a set of headphones. That means we can expect the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones (the previous generation) to be on sale a bit more often, including right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony XM5 cans for only $350. The full MSRP on this model is $400, which means you’ll be saving yourself $50. 

Read more
Exclusive: This is Wiim’s first wireless speaker
Wiim Sound.

Tomorrow, Wiim will announce its first wireless speaker, the Wiim Sound. It looks like a lot like Apple's HomePod, with an almost cylindrical shape that's wrapped in a fabric grille and topped with a set of touch controls. But the detail that will likely get the most attention is its built-in, 1.8-inch circular touchscreen. The hi-res screen offers the same album displays and controls as the one on the front of the Wiim Ultra, the company's flagship network music streamer.

As with all of Wiim's products, its core feature set is designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the affordable Wiim ecosystem, giving Sonos owners even more reason to make a switch.

Read more