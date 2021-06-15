  1. Home Theater

Ikea’s $199 Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker lets you hang your tunes on a wall

By

Ikea’s third collaborative project with Sonos under the Symfonisk brand is the $199 Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker, a 22 by 16-inch rectangular speaker that can be hung in portrait or landscape orientation on a wall, or sat freestanding on a flat surface. It goes on sale at Ikea-usa.com and in stores on July 15. At that time, buyers will be able to choose between black or white frame colors, and a dark grey or light grey geometric print as the speaker grille/artwork. Two additional print options will be available at launch for $20 each.

In typical Sonos fashion, there has been no discussion of the Picture Frame Speaker’s power in terms of watts. Instead, the company has chosen to focus on the architecture of the speaker, specifically the design of the tweeter. It uses a special diffuser to help high-frequency sounds spread out around a room.

Ikea Sonos Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker
Ikea

On the back of the speaker, which is 2 inches in depth, a wire guide lets you route the included power cable to exit three of the four sides to help with wall placement. If you choose to mount two Picture Frame Speakers near one another, they can be daisy-chained so that only one speaker needs to be plugged into a wall outlet.

The included power cord is just shy of 12 feet in length, which should help owners connect it to the nearest outlet, although it remains to be seen how many people will be comfortable with seeing a power cord snake down their walls from the speaker.

Ikea Sonos Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker Alternative prints
Ikea

It comes with a magnetic hook that can be used to mount the speaker in either landscape or portrait orientations, while a set of rubber feet can be installed on the bottom for freestanding placements. When not in use, the feet have a handy storage location on the back of the frame.

Instead of the usual front- or top-mounted controls, the volume up/down and play/pause buttons are hidden on the backside of the frame’s edge where they can still be easily accessed.

Two Picture Frame Speakers can be set up within the Sonos app as a stereo pair, but they can’t be stereo paired with any other Symofonisk or Sonos speakers. Sonos tells Digital Trends that the new speakers can be configured as a set of surrounds for owners of the Sonos Arc, Playbar, Beam, or Playbase soundbars.

1 of 4
Ikea Sonos Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker
Ikea
Ikea Sonos Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker
Ikea
Ikea Sonos Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker controls
Ikea
Ikea Sonos Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker
Ikea

As with virtually all new Sonos speakers, the Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker is equipped with Apple’s AirPlay 2 wireless streaming technology, but it doesn’t have Bluetooth. So far, only the Sonos Move and Roam allow Bluetooth connections.

The Picture Frame Speaker joins the existing $99 Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker and $189 Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Speaker Deals 2021: What to Expect

best of ces 2019 klipsch reference wireless wisa home theater system

Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals 2021: What to expect

Bose Soundbar 700

Best Prime Day Roku deals 2021: What to expect

Roku Express 2019 with remote

Best Prime Day Projector Deals 2021: What to expect

best outdoor projectors aop projector

AirPods and AirPods Pro both get early Prime Day price cut today

Picture shows Apple Airpods Pro in a wireless charging case

You won’t believe this early Prime Day Optoma projector deal at Amazon

Optoma HD146X Projector

Best cheap Amazon Echo deals for June 2021

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals 2021: What to Expect

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

The best headphones for 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4

Why Apple makes you use AirPods Pro for Dolby Atmos movies

Apple Spatial Audio

15 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

y the last man tv series

Soundbars vs. speakers

soundbar deals bose sony lg amazon best buy htx9000f and subwoofer

Best Buy slashed the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones price today

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless headphones in black