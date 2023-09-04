 Skip to main content
This soundbar is $40 in Best Buy’s Labor Day sale (seriously)

John Alexander
By
The Insignia NS-HTSB22 2.0-Channel Soundbar on a wooden home theater table.
Labor Day is here, and so are the deals. Today we discovered a customer-approved cheap soundbar at Best Buy has gotten even cheaper. It’s the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar, and it is now one of our best soundbar deals. Usually $80, if you shop for it now (the deal ends around 1 AM Eastern Standard Time on the 5th) you’ll get yours for $40 off, making the final price $40. Plus, it comes with 3 months of Apple TV+ for free, for both new and returning subscribers. It also comes with 3 months of YouTube Premium and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, though these free bonuses are only available for new subscribers. Overall, it is a ton of savings on a soundbar that is well-received. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below, or keep on reading to see the highlights, and what customers are saying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar

The Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar is a Bluetooth-enabled soundbar that connects via RCA, optical digital audio, and USB. It stays small and won’t dominate the space you provide for it, coming recommended for TVs 32-inches or less. It has simple controls via a remote as well as additional sound modes for movies and news.

What people like about the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar is how much of an elegant (and inexpensive) solution it is for the problem of a 4K Smart TV not producing enough noise. Much smaller than they used to be, TVs don’t produce the sound levels that they used to. One interesting thing is that many are also using this soundbar for their gaming setups, too, putting it below their monitors. The Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar’s small size doesn’t crowd out their gaming desks and is being used as an alternative to computer speakers. In fact, just about as many of the top reviews mentioned using this for a PC as a TV. Customers were equally split between going with the soundbar’s wired connection options or just using Bluetooth.

To grab your own Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar for just $40, be sure to do so before 1 AM, after which the deal will close. Remember, that this soundbar is usually $80, so you will save $40 if you purchase yours now. And, if you purchase the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar you’ll also get the chance at Apple TV+, YouTube Premium, and Amazon Music Unlimited for several months free. So, tap the button below and make your purchase of this highly-loved soundbar while you still can.

This LG soundbar with subwoofer just had its price slashed to $380
The LG S75QR 5.1.2 Channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer on a white background.

If you want better audio from your home theater setup, the easiest way to get that improvement is to check out soundbar deals. There are a lot of options to choose from, but for a nice balance of performance and price, it's highly recommended that you go for Best Buy's offer for the LG S75QR soundbar. From its sticker price of $600, the 5.1.2-channel soundbar is down to a more affordable $380, for savings of $220. It's not going to stay this cheap for long though, so if you're interested, you'll have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the LG S75QR soundbar
The best TVs may be packed with all of the latest features, but they're still lacking in the sound department. Soundbars are a popular solution to this problem because they offer a small footprint, they're affordable, and they're easy to set up, according to our roundup of the best soundbars. The LG S75QR soundbar checks all these boxes, while also providing more conveniences over other options in the market. It's a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, and our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains those numbers. The "5" refers to five channels -- the traditional left and right channels, a center channel to improve voice clarity, and two more channels for rear or surround sound speakers -- and the "1" means that it comes with a subwoofer -- in this case, a wireless subwoofer. The "2" means that the soundbar has two dedicated drivers that fire upwards at the ceiling to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Labor Day sales bring a discount on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.

This year's Labor Day sales are fast approaching, but Best Buy is giving you a head start with this opportunity to purchase the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with a $50 discount. You'll only have to pay $350 for these noise-canceling headphones instead of $400, but you need to act fast because stocks may already be gone once the holiday rolls in. You shouldn't delay your purchase if you want to get them for cheaper than usual -- it's highly recommended that you proceed with buying them right now.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sit on top of our list of the best headphones for several reasons, starting with their top-tier active noise cancellation that prevents you from getting disturbed while you listen to your favorite music or catch up on streaming shows. The wireless headphones also offer a Speak to Chat feature that pauses whatever's playing and lets in ambient sound when they detect that you've started a conversation, so you won't need to take them off when you're ordering food or asking for directions, for example.

Dorm-size TVs have big discounts in Best Buy’s Back to School sale
The Vizio 75-inch V-Series TV in a living room environment being watched by the whole family.

Best Buy is always one of the places to go for great TV deals. It's even more worthwhile if you look right now thanks to a plethora of TV deals in back-to-school sales. If you're in the market for a small but excellent 4K TV at a great price, you need to head over there right now. We've highlighted the four best deals including some of the biggest TV brands around.
Vizio 43-inch V-Series 4K TV -- $250, was $290

While your first thought for TV brands might be Sony, Samsung or LG, Vizio is deserving of its place among the best TV brands. With the Vizio 43-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get everything you need at an excellent price. The V-Series offers the IQ Active Processor for great upscaling, superior picture processing, and reduced load times. There's also Dolby Atmos support and DTS:X for all your audio needs, while the smart TV side of things works well. Dolby Vision, HDR Bright Mode, and HDR10+ round off the sweet set of features.

Read more