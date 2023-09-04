Labor Day is here, and so are the deals. Today we discovered a customer-approved cheap soundbar at Best Buy has gotten even cheaper. It’s the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar, and it is now one of our best soundbar deals. Usually $80, if you shop for it now (the deal ends around 1 AM Eastern Standard Time on the 5th) you’ll get yours for $40 off, making the final price $40. Plus, it comes with 3 months of Apple TV+ for free, for both new and returning subscribers. It also comes with 3 months of YouTube Premium and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, though these free bonuses are only available for new subscribers. Overall, it is a ton of savings on a soundbar that is well-received. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below, or keep on reading to see the highlights, and what customers are saying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar

The Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar is a Bluetooth-enabled soundbar that connects via RCA, optical digital audio, and USB. It stays small and won’t dominate the space you provide for it, coming recommended for TVs 32-inches or less. It has simple controls via a remote as well as additional sound modes for movies and news.

What people like about the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar is how much of an elegant (and inexpensive) solution it is for the problem of a 4K Smart TV not producing enough noise. Much smaller than they used to be, TVs don’t produce the sound levels that they used to. One interesting thing is that many are also using this soundbar for their gaming setups, too, putting it below their monitors. The Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar’s small size doesn’t crowd out their gaming desks and is being used as an alternative to computer speakers. In fact, just about as many of the top reviews mentioned using this for a PC as a TV. Customers were equally split between going with the soundbar’s wired connection options or just using Bluetooth.

To grab your own Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar for just $40, be sure to do so before 1 AM, after which the deal will close. Remember, that this soundbar is usually $80, so you will save $40 if you purchase yours now. And, if you purchase the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar you’ll also get the chance at Apple TV+, YouTube Premium, and Amazon Music Unlimited for several months free. So, tap the button below and make your purchase of this highly-loved soundbar while you still can.

